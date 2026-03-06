Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Participates In Meeting Of Permanent Representatives Of GCC States With The UN Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, participated in a meeting of Their Excellencies the Permanent Representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to the United Nations with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, HE António Guterres, to discuss the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting GCC states.

Their Excellencies the Permanent Representatives of the GCC states affirmed the Council's unified stance in condemning these attacks, emphasising the importance of respecting the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and ensuring the security and stability of the region.

They also stressed that the Iranian attacks on their territories constitute an unacceptable escalation that cannot be justified or excused under any pretext.

For his part, HE the UN Secretary-General expressed his strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks, considering them a violation of the sovereignty of the GCC states, a threat to the security and stability of the region, and carrying grave risks to civilians.