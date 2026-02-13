In Bihar's Sheikhpura, Farmers Take Entrepreneurship Route To Prosperity Through PMFME Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), launched in 2020, has done a great deal in inculcating and nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship in people, helping to make them self-reliant.

In Bihar's Sheikhpura district, the change is very much visible on the ground as many people are taking the entrepreneurship route to self-reliance and prosperity.

Vinod Kumar, a farmer from Kasibigha village, has become a role model for fellow villagers as he gave traditional farming and took an unconventional route to chart a new destiny for him and his family.

Pursuing the family tradition, Vinod used to do farming in the fields but that wasn't enough to support his family.

When he learnt about the PMFME scheme, he and his wife Mona Kumari took advantage, received financial assistance and training from the government and took to organic farming.

Today, Vinod and his wife are cultivating turmeric, chili, and coriander organically in their fields and selling the produce directly to the market, bypassing the brokers.

They also purchased a grinding machine, which they use it to pack and market spices. They export them to small towns and other major cities.

The turmeric and chili powder, using modern machinery, remains superior to others and hence finding increasing demand in the market. They have also adopted online route to market their products.

Mona Kumari says that earlier she was just a housewife but today she is contributing to her family's earnings.

Their product's unique quality is that it is completely organic and produced without any chemical additives.

Vinod and his wife Mona are also expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This scheme is proving to be a boon for small farmers like us. If we hadn't received this support and guidance, we probably wouldn't have reached this point today," they said.

Their success has also inspired other farmers in the village. Now, many farmers are turning to processing spices alongside traditional farming.

Sujaat, general manager of the Industries Department, said that the PMFME is a very beneficial scheme, which many people in Sheikhpura district are benefiting from.

He added that this scheme is playing a crucial role in economically empowering micro-food processing entrepreneurs.

He told that under the scheme, the couple were given financial assistance and technical guidance, enabling them to start own business.

He also said that Mona has emerged as an inspiration for other women.

The PMFME scheme is central government scheme, designed to address the challenges faced by the micro-enterprises and to tap the potential of groups and cooperatives in supporting the upgradation and formalisation of these enterprises.