Stacia Morgan Photography Celebrates Over 15 Years Of Wedding Photography And“I Do” In The Florida Keys

Stacia Morgan Photography, an award-winning photography company in the Florida Keys, is excited to announce the celebration of over 15 years of delivering a range of award-winning wedding photography and“I Do” services that capture the true essence of each couple's love story.



Founded and led by world-renowned wedding photographer Stacia Morgan, who is a member of FEARLESS Photographers and has traveled the globe, from London to Bali and beyond, as well as having work being featured on E! News, Good Morning America, and magazines such as Martha Stewart Weddings, Bride Magazine, Southern Bride, over the last 15 years Stacia Morgan Photography has earned a reputation for providing a curated, personalized experience that delivers jaw dropping, mind blowing images in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.



“Looking for dull wedding photos? Then I'm not the right fit for you. I steer clear of the ordinary and mundane. Instead, I create jaw-dropping, mind-blowing images. I won't just hand you photos; I will deliver stunning works of art that capture your true essence, narrate your stories in ways you never imagined, and leave even strangers in awe,” said Stacia.“If you're bold enough to let me capture your memories, I will be bold enough to amaze you!”



Whether couples desire the soft glow of a pastel sunset, the vibrant colors of a tropical evening, the dramatic hues of sundown, the serene blue light of twilight, or the enchanting magic of starlit portraits, Stacia Morgan Photography takes pride in bringing their vision and the true essence of their love story to life.



With extensive experience working in the wedding industry and as Director of Florida Keys Wedding Magazine, Stacia leverages this expertise, along with her carefully honed passion for photography that began when she was just 8 years old, to work closely with couples to understand the exact style they dream of for their imagery so that she can recreate it beautifully on their wedding day.



When choosing to capture their unforgettable moments with Stacia Morgan Photography, couples expect to receive 500 to 1500 gorgeous images depending on the nature of their celebration, albums that are of the highest quality and fully customizable with exclusive materials include metals, woods, acrylics, premium leathers, and custom fabrics, as well as access to a talented team of professionals that provide videography, drone photo/video, and full content creation.



“Let's embark on this beautiful journey together and create timeless memories in the stunning backdrop of the Florida Keys or anywhere else your heart desires,” added Stacia.“I can't wait to hear your story and help you celebrate your special day anywhere in the world.”



Stacia Morgan Photography encourages couples interested in learning more about her award-winning wedding and engagement photography to visit her website today.



About Stacia Morgan Photography



Founded and led by award-winning wedding and editorial photographer Stacia Morgan, who has over 18 years of experience capturing love stories in stunning detail, Stacia Morgan Photography offers a personalized range of engagement and wedding photography services in the Florida Keys that have been featured in numerous magazines and publications, as well as on television.



To learn more about Stacia Morgan Photography and the celebration of over 15 years delivering a range of award-winning wedding photography and“I Do” services, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: Stacia Morgan Photography 97665 Overseas Hwy Key Largo FL 33037 United States +13053317429