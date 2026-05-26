SK Hynix Unveils Ihbm With Built-In Cooling For AI Accelerators

SK hynix's iHBM tackles heat choking next-gen high-bandwidth memory (HBM) by building cooling channels directly into its HBM chips. According to a news report by The Korea Herald on Tuesday, the South Korean chipmaker introduced this advanced packaging technology to combat rising temperatures, which represent a significant engineering obstacle that limits how far artificial intelligence memory scales.

Solving the AI Heat Problem

HBM is the specialized memory stacked next to AI accelerator chips, and SK hynix is the world's leading supplier of it. As stacks grow taller and faster to feed AI workloads, they generate more heat, and that heat now caps how far the technology can scale. The hottest point sits along the high-speed link between the memory and the processor.

As per the news report, the new technology embeds silicon-based cooling elements inside the package right next to the critical hotspot. Silicon conducts heat efficiently without conducting electricity, allowing the hardware to create a dedicated thermal escape path that does not interfere with the internal circuitry. SK hynix said the design cuts thermal resistance by more than 30 per cent and holds performance steady under high-temperature, high-load conditions.

"iHBM is an optimal solution for minimizing heat, developed by combining our memory design capabilities with advanced packaging technology," the news report quoted Lee Kang-wook, head of package development.

Implementation and Future Roadmap

The company stated that the new architecture utilizes its Advanced MR-MUF process, which already has a proven track record in mass production. The packaging fits into existing customer layouts without requiring major architectural redesigns, a factor that lowers the practical barrier to adoption for global technology clients.

The report noted that SK hynix plans to integrate the new technology starting with the HBM5 generation. "SK hynix plans to apply iHBM starting with HBM5, a generation that Counterpoint Research expects to arrive around 2029 to 2030, when the industry is also expected to shift to hybrid bonding, a method that connects stacked chips by joining copper directly without today's bump structure," the report said.

Market Demand and Competitive Landscape

The announcement comes as demand is running well ahead of what SK hynix can build. As per the report, on SK hynix's first-quarter earnings call last month, the company said customer requests for HBM over the next three years exceed its production capacity. That quarter brought record results with operating profit of 37.6 trillion won (USD 24.9 billion), up more than 405 per cent from a year earlier, on revenue of 52.6 trillion won (approx USD 36 billion), with an operating margin of 72 per cent that is rare for a manufacturer.

The competitive landscape is not static. Citing a Counterpoint Research, the report noted that data shows Samsung Electronics reclaimed the top spot in overall DRAM revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 after a year in second place, even as SK hynix held a commanding 57 per cent of the HBM market. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)