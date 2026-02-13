Funky REVIEW: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar's Film Gets Mixed Reactions From First-Day Audiences

Funky X Review: The Telugu feature film Funky premiered in cinemas on February 13, 2026. The film, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, is Anudeep KV's latest directorial endeavour.

As is common with new releases, early viewers have flocked to X (previously Twitter) to express their initial reactions after attending the first-day screenings.

Funky, produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya for Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, has sparked internet debate since its early morning screenings. These social media messages are usually quick reactions made immediately after viewing and should not be confused with thorough critical evaluations. They provide an initial sensation of participation rather than an in-depth analysis of the film.

Strictly average first half. Editor pagabattina sare hilarious second half. Vishwak rampage, heroine dud. Slightly better than AOR but not Ram Abbaraju range. 3.5/5 #Funky

#Funky Review:Funky aims to be a light, quirky comedy built around quick jokes and exaggerated situations. A few moments genuinely make you smile, but the humour doesn't stay consistent throughout story feels thin, and some scenes don't flow smoothly. Technical issues...

#Funky Review: This Funky is Very Junky with some Comedy - 1.75/5 Only the positive is the lead cast @VishwakSenActor and #KayaduLohar performance Director @anudeepfilm weakest work till date #VishwakSen #AnudeepKV No story No logic no emotion and as usual... twitter/GaS9URB8ge

#Funky A Complete Below Average Outdated Outing! The director's style feels old and boring now. There is almost no plot. It feels like a bunch of random comedy clips joined together. Amateur dubbing & Editing will disturb the experience movie tries to be funny but fails... twitter/EeuMKPOcGW

#Funky#FunkyMovie#FunkyReview#VishwakSen#AnudeepKVA silly, over-the-top comedy.A few jokes land... You laugh. Briefly. And then... silence kind where you look around the theatre and wonder,“Was that supposed to be funny?”It's the typical Anudeep brand of comedy....

Aside from the principal actors, the film also stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh, and others in supporting parts. Anudeep KV directs Funky, which he co-wrote with Mohan Sato. Bheems Ceciroleo wrote the soundtrack, and Suresh Sarangam handled the cinematography. Navin Nooli oversees the editing process.

Venkat Upputuri is a co-producer, while Nandipati Murali is the executive producer. Jonny Shaik handles the art direction, with P. Hari Shankar Nath acting as co-director. The DI work was accomplished at Deccan Dreams, with colour grading by A. Arun Kumar.

As Funky continues its theatrical run, a more accurate picture of audience reaction and box office results is anticipated to emerge in the following days. For the time being, talks about X remain an early sign of how audiences are reacting to the film, with full critic reviews and larger public response expected soon.