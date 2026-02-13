Urim & Thummim: Seer Of Africa Launches A Sweeping New Series Where Prophecy And Truth Collide On The African Savannah

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author John E. Black opens a striking new chapter in epic, mythic storytelling with Urim & Thummim: Seer Of Africa, the first installment in the Seer of Africa Series. Set on the vast African savannah, the novel follows a young herder whose life is irrevocably changed when he uncovers an ancient power that demands witness, not comfort. With lyrical intensity and escalating tension, Black delivers a story about truth, memory, and the heavy price of seeing what others refuse to face.

Sixteen year old Yohan Shakur wants little more than to tend his goats and sing the old songs, living a life shaped by rhythm, tradition, and the quiet endurance of the land. That simplicity shatters when he discovers the Urim & Thummim, ancient stones hidden beneath a baobab tree. The moment he touches them, visions flood his mind, villages burning, voices silenced, and rivers running with blood. The stones have chosen him as Keeper, and the calling does not ask permission. It claims him.

As Yohan struggles to understand what he has been given, he is guided by the testimony of the natural and spiritual world around him, including trees, lions, rivers, and ancestors. Their presence forms a living chorus of warning and instruction, pushing Yohan forward even as fear and doubt tighten around him.

Across broken villages and toward the mighty Nile, Yohan's path reveals the human cost of silence and the danger of prophecy in the wrong hands. Black frames witness as a sacred responsibility, not a gift of power, and shows how leadership can emerge from vulnerability rather than ambition.

Urim & Thummim: Seer Of Africa will resonate with readers drawn to spiritually infused adventure, coming of age transformation, and high stakes moral conflict. With its vivid setting and mythic undertones, the novel introduces a series centered on the struggle between truth and manipulation, and the question of what it means to carry witness when doing so can cost everything.

As darkness advances, Yohan must choose whether to remain the herder boy he has always been or embrace an oath heavier than any crown. In Urim & Thummim: Seer Of Africa, John E. Black offers a bold beginning to a series that challenges readers to consider who controls memory, who benefits from silence, and what happens when a reluctant witness refuses to look away.

