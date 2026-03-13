Viola Davis Wants 'Sinners' To Sweep The 98Th Academy Awards

Viola Davis Backs 'Sinners' for Oscar Sweep

Actor Viola Davis has expressed her support for the film 'Sinners', saying she would be "very happy" if the movie sweeps awards at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, according to People. During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, Davis said she is rooting for the film's writer-director Ryan Coogler and its star Michael B. Jordan. "I'm one of those that just has an aversion towards award shows," Davis said, adding jokingly that she would still gladly accept an award if offered. "But I would be extremely happy if they take the award. I think that there are a lot of wonderful performances out there, but I would be very happy if Sinners took everything," she said, as quoted by People.

Davis' remarks come days after she went viral for enthusiastically cheering for Jordan at the Actor Awards on March 1, when she presented him with the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film. Jordan won the award for playing twin characters Smoke and Stack in the vampire drama. The film's cast also won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the same ceremony.

'Sinners' Racks Up Nominations and Awards

Sinners has emerged as a strong contender this awards season, earning a record 16 nominations at the 2026 Oscars. The film also won three trophies at the British Academy Film Awards on February 22, becoming the most decorated movie by a Black director in BAFTA history, according to People.

Davis's New Novel and Oscars Details

Meanwhile, Davis is promoting her new novel Judge Stone, co-written with James Patterson. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 and will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu. (ANI)

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