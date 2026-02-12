Construction Industry Databook 2026: Data Centers, Semiconductors & Energy Transition Projects Reshape Global Construction Investment Across Residential, Commercial & Infrastructure Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global construction sector offers robust opportunities, particularly in: 1) residential segments driven by policy and affordability programs; 2) data center and sustainable commercial projects; 3) public service-led institutional builds; 4) energy and semiconductor-driven industrial projects; and 5) infrastructure in energy, transport, and resilience.

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Industry Databook - Global Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report presents an in-depth, data-centric exploration of the global construction sector, offering granular insights into market opportunities across building and infrastructure industries at the national level.

The report encompasses over 100 KPIs, detailing growth dynamics, construction costs, and significant urban data, making it an indispensable resource for stakeholders. The report provides a meticulous analysis of construction market dynamics through a variety of KPIs, including value, volume, and unit numbers. It covers building construction across more than 30 segments within the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

The methodology utilized for this analysis is rooted in industry best practices, employing a proprietary analytics platform for a precise view of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Key Insights

Global Residential Construction

The residential construction sector is recalibrating post-2022-2024 cost shock. While inflation in materials has subsided in many areas, constraints persist in labor, approvals, and financing. Housing projects increasingly reflect policy-driven affordability and institutional rental initiatives, aimed at addressing supply gaps.

Macroeconomic Factors



Inflation & construction costs: Continued challenges in labor and finance keep feasibility under pressure despite moderating cost inflation.

Sector trends: The growth of build-to-rent models, resilience of multifamily housing, and infill projects, play a critical role. Challenges & risks: Planning delays and persistent affordability barriers remain critical issues.

Project Landscape



Hotspots: Regions with policy-supported affordability and rental projects are seeing increased activity.

Sector involvement: Public involvement focuses on land release and infrastructure, while private capital leads vertical delivery and rental initiatives. Investment outlook: Investment leans towards lower-risk sectors due to approval uncertainties and market conditions.

Government Policies & Programs



Affordability and supply acceleration: Governments are adopting mixed approaches, involving zoning reforms and fast-track approvals. Energy performance regulation: New standards are influencing both new build and retrofit markets in Europe.

Global Commercial Construction

Commercial construction shows a dual-speed evolution, with traditional offices selective in expansion, while data centers and mixed-use sites attract robust investment. Shifts in investment focus are moving from materials to power and high-voltage capacity.

Macroeconomic Factors



Inflation & costs: Elevated prices persist in MEP equipment and commissioning, particularly for mission-critical infrastructure.

Sector trends: Data center demand, fueled by AI, is reshaping pipelines, while high-quality offices continue to attract demand. Challenges & risks: Power availability and grid connection delays are major constraints.

Project Landscape



Projects: Expansions are occurring in secondary markets with favorable power conditions.

Sector involvement: Primarily driven by private investment, shaped by public policies on grid and land use. Investment outlook: Investments are heavily concentrated in data centers, life sciences, and refurbishments linked to energy efficiency.

Government Policies & Programs

Energy policy and infrastructure: Regulatory standards increasingly impact leasing and valuation decisions.

Global Institutional Construction

Institutional construction, including healthcare and education, remains stable, underpinned by public demand and long-term capital plans, though exposed to wage inflation and procurement complexities.

Macroeconomic Factors



Inflation & costs: Ongoing pressure from specialized labor and compliance-heavy scopes.

Sector trends: Focus on healthcare upgrades and educational infrastructure modernization. Challenges & risks: Budget timing and procurement cycles present risks.

Project Landscape



Projects: Modernization of hospital facilities and educational infrastructure renewal are significant focuses.

Sector involvement: Predominantly public funding, with some PPP structures for risk management. Investment outlook: Strongest where long-term capital plans are established, emphasizing retrofit-heavy agendas.

Government Policies & Programs

Healthcare and education investment: Focus on efficiency and facility upgrades linked to digital and performance goals.

Global Industrial Construction

Industrial construction, driven by reindustrialization and supply-chain security imperatives, shows robust pipelines hampered by utility constraints and skilled labor shortages.

Macroeconomic Factors



Inflation & costs: Megaprojects are significantly exposed to equipment lead times and specialist labor cost increases.

Sector trends: Anticipated semiconductor and energy transition sector growth influences project planning. Challenges & risks: Demand variability and policy fluctuations introduce uncertainty.

Project Landscape



Projects: Semiconductor and energy-focused infrastructure developments are pivotal.

Sector involvement: Dominated by private investment, heavily steered by public policy incentives. Investment outlook: Emphasis on phased development supporting infrastructure before full-scale construction.

Government Policies & Programs

Industrialization incentives: Continued support through initiatives like the US CHIPS Act and similar global frameworks.

Global Infrastructure Construction

Infrastructure forms the backbone of global construction demand, bolstered by energy transition needs and climate resilience efforts, yet constrained by delivery capacity and regulatory approvals.

Macroeconomic Factors



Inflation & costs: Persistent exposure to uncertainties in geotechnical areas and procurement.

Sector trends: Grid expansion and logistics modernization are accelerating, backed by multilateral investments. Challenges & risks: Capacity and regulatory delays create significant hurdles.

Project Landscape



Projects: Key projects include US grid enhancements and international rail logistics developments.

Sector involvement: Anchored by public funding, with private participation in PPP arrangements. Investment outlook: Predominantly directed towards clean energy, storage, and electrification projects globally.

Government Policies & Programs

Energy and transport policy: Strong focus on rail and port resilience, with multilateral backing in emerging economies.

