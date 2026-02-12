₹74,427 Crore Vs ₹23 Crore: Why Mumbai's Civic Body Dwarfs Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At first glance, the comparison feels mismatched. But the numbers erase that doubt.

Mumbai runs one city, while Jammu and Kashmir runs a Union Territory. The financial gap turns that hierarchy on its head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai's municipal corporation plans to spend ₹74,427 crore in 2025-26. It expects to raise about ₹43,159 crore on its own through property taxes, user charges and other local revenues.

That makes the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the richest civic body in India, with annual income that dwarfs many state departments.

In comparison, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) earns only a few dozen crore rupees a year. Official estimates place its own income at about ₹23 crore, and broader definitions place it near ₹65 crore.

Even if one takes the higher figure, Mumbai's civic income stands more than 650 times larger.

Compared with ₹23 crore, the gap rises to nearly 1,875 times.

Population does not close this gap. Mumbai city has about 1.7 to 1.8 crore people. Srinagar has around 1.5 to 1.8 million. Mumbai has roughly ten times more residents. Its civic income, however, runs into hundreds of times more. Per resident, Mumbai's city government commands far greater financial power.

The contrast grows sharper at the state level.

Jammu and Kashmir's gross Budget for 2025-26 stands at about ₹1.40 lakh crore. Revenue receipts amount to ₹90,529 crore. Of this, only ₹31,905 crore comes from its own resources. Around ₹58,624 crore flows from the Centre through tax devolution and grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-thirds of J&K's revenue arrives from Delhi. One-third rises within the Union Territory.

Own tax revenue stands at ₹21,550 crore. The own tax to GSDP ratio sits near 7 to 7.5 percent.

Maharashtra presents a different picture. Its GSDP for 2025-26 stands at about ₹49.39 lakh crore. Total expenditure excluding debt repayment reaches about ₹7,00,020 crore, with revenue receipts of ₹5,60,964 crore. Its own tax revenue equals 7.8 percent of GSDP. The bulk of its budget rests on its own tax system, backed by a vast productive economy. Fiscal deficit remains targeted at 2.8 percent of GSDP.

The size gap between the two economies is immense.

J&K's GSDP hovers under ₹3 lakh crore. Maharashtra's economy exceeds ₹49 lakh crore. In earlier estimates, Maharashtra's GSDP stood around ₹40-42 lakh crore while J&K's remained near ₹2.4-2.5 lakh crore.

In rupee terms, Maharashtra's economy is roughly 16 times larger.

India's nominal GDP stands around ₹327-330 lakh crore. J&K contributes well below 1 percent. Maharashtra alone contributes roughly 15 percent.

Fiscal law ties borrowing limits to GSDP under FRBM rules. A larger GSDP expands legal borrowing space and strengthens tax capacity. A smaller GSDP compresses that space and ties spending to external support.

Per person, the numbers tell a striking story.

J&K's Budget of ₹1.40 lakh crore for a population of about 1.5 to 1.6 crore translates to roughly ₹93,000 in public spending per resident.

The Union Government's Budget of about ₹48-50 lakh crore for a population of 142 crore works out to roughly ₹33,000 to ₹35,000 per resident. Public spending per head in J&K runs about 2.5 to 3 times the national average.

Income moves in the opposite direction.

Per capita income in J&K stands near ₹1.68 lakh. India's average stands around ₹2.19 lakh. Maharashtra's average approaches ₹2.8 lakh, and Mumbai exceeds the state average.

An average Mumbaikar earns more than double an average person in J&K.

This produces a clear contrast: higher public spending per person in J&K, lower personal income per person than the national and Maharashtra averages.

Economic structure explains much of this divide.

J&K leans heavily on agriculture and allied sectors, especially horticulture such as apples. Tourism, including religious travel, adds seasonal income. Handicrafts such as carpets and shawls sustain traditional trades. Government and defence employment form a large share of services. Manufacturing exists in small pockets such as cement and food processing. Large-scale industry remains limited.

Maharashtra runs on deep industrial and service clusters. Automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles and engineering spread through Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Finance, banking, stock exchanges, corporate headquarters, IT and media anchor Mumbai. Ports and airports connect global trade. High-value services dominate output.

This structure yields higher output per worker and a broader tax base. Corporate activity and formal employment generate steady GST, stamp duty and other levies. Urban property markets and user charges feed civic budgets.

In Srinagar, the municipal commissioner has stated that internal resources cover barely about 10 percent of financial liabilities. Grants bridge the rest. Mumbai's civic body largely finances itself through property tax, user charges and local revenues generated by a powerful city economy.

Education and skills fortify the divide.

Mumbai districts record literacy above 90 percent and host large professional institutions. J&K's literacy stands near 67 percent with significant rural-urban gaps. Skill levels influence entry into higher-paying service sectors.

Infrastructure follows a similar pattern. Mumbai operates suburban trains, metro systems and a major international airport, even as it handles congestion and high living costs.

J&K offers a striking natural landscape and rising tourist numbers. Urban services and industrial infrastructure continue to expand, with roads, power and digital connectivity improving.

The fiscal model reflects these realities.

J&K runs a grant-heavy Budget. Around 65 percent of revenue receipts come from central taxes and grants. Maharashtra operates a tax-heavy Budget backed by its own GSDP.

One model leans on transfers, the other stands on a strong internal revenue base.

The balance sheets deliver a clear verdict.

Kashmir must grow its own GSDP through hydropower monetisation, higher-value tourism, horticulture processing, light manufacturing and digital services. It must widen the GST and property base, improve excise and service collections, and plug leakages in power and utilities. It must channel central grants as seed capital that builds future income streams.

Read Also India's Job Market in 2026: Who's Earning What & Why It Matters Spitting in Public to Attract Rs 250 Fine in Mumbai

Public spending must tilt toward skills, logistics, digital connectivity and efficient urban services. A broader private sector can create stable jobs in MSMEs, IT and food processing. Better branding and value addition in apples and tourism can lift per tourist and per farmer income.

Stronger governance in Srinagar and Jammu can expand local revenues and civic capacity.

Mumbai proves the power of a deep tax base and strong industry, and Maharashtra shows how a large GSDP expands fiscal space and policy freedom and Kashmir spends heavily per person today, and its future strength rests on higher earnings, broader taxation and an economy powered by its own output.