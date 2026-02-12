403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Claims UK Is Involved in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russia has accused the United Kingdom of becoming an active participant in the Ukraine conflict, citing what it describes as extensive military and strategic involvement. Moscow’s ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, argued that British actions provide sufficient grounds for Russia to treat the UK as a direct party to the confrontation.
In remarks published Monday, Kelin stated that Britain’s engagement goes far beyond diplomatic backing and reflects what he characterized as a broader effort to contain Russia.
“Britain provides Kiev with political direction, supports it financially and with materiel, shares intelligence, arms, trains, and fights alongside the Ukrainian armed forces and other militarized structures,” he said. “We have every right to consider London as a de facto party to the conflict.”
According to Kelin, British military personnel are present at the UK embassy in Kiev, where they are involved in planning activities. He further alleged that London assists Ukrainian security services in organizing operations targeting Russia and has prolonged the Interflex training initiative for Ukrainian forces in Britain until at least 2026.
He also pointed to what he described as open acknowledgment of British military presence inside Ukraine, referencing the death of a service member last December while “observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability,” as the Ministry of Defense stated.
While the British government refrains from confirming any direct combat involvement, Kelin suggested that “there are many ways to present incidents in a relatively decent light.”
In addition, he claimed that former British soldiers are participating in the conflict as mercenaries, likely “inspired by the media rhetoric and… the government’s message that Kiev needs to be supported in every way,” though not formally deployed by London.
Kelin characterized relations between Moscow and London as having been strained for years, attributing the deterioration to what he described as hostile policies from successive British governments. He argued that portraying Russia as a threat to divert attention from domestic challenges risks alienating voters from established political parties, pointing to the growing support for Reform UK as an example.
In remarks published Monday, Kelin stated that Britain’s engagement goes far beyond diplomatic backing and reflects what he characterized as a broader effort to contain Russia.
“Britain provides Kiev with political direction, supports it financially and with materiel, shares intelligence, arms, trains, and fights alongside the Ukrainian armed forces and other militarized structures,” he said. “We have every right to consider London as a de facto party to the conflict.”
According to Kelin, British military personnel are present at the UK embassy in Kiev, where they are involved in planning activities. He further alleged that London assists Ukrainian security services in organizing operations targeting Russia and has prolonged the Interflex training initiative for Ukrainian forces in Britain until at least 2026.
He also pointed to what he described as open acknowledgment of British military presence inside Ukraine, referencing the death of a service member last December while “observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability,” as the Ministry of Defense stated.
While the British government refrains from confirming any direct combat involvement, Kelin suggested that “there are many ways to present incidents in a relatively decent light.”
In addition, he claimed that former British soldiers are participating in the conflict as mercenaries, likely “inspired by the media rhetoric and… the government’s message that Kiev needs to be supported in every way,” though not formally deployed by London.
Kelin characterized relations between Moscow and London as having been strained for years, attributing the deterioration to what he described as hostile policies from successive British governments. He argued that portraying Russia as a threat to divert attention from domestic challenges risks alienating voters from established political parties, pointing to the growing support for Reform UK as an example.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment