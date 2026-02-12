403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Parliament Greenlights Large Financial Support Package for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a €90 billion ($107 billion) loan to Ukraine, quickly greenlighting a major financial package designed to sustain Kyiv’s public services and defense capabilities.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the swift approval, emphasizing the EU’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine. “Ukraine's courage is unshakable. And so is Europe's resolve to stand by its side. Today and tomorrow! Because a strong Ukraine makes all of Europe safer,” she wrote on the social media platform X.
The funding will be delivered to Ukraine through two primary channels. €30 billion ($35.8 billion) will provide macroeconomic support, either via macro-financial assistance or through the Ukraine Facility, the EU’s dedicated instrument for stable and predictable financial aid.
The remaining €60 billion ($71.5 billion) will strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and support the procurement of military equipment, ensuring timely access to defense products from both Ukrainian and EU defense manufacturers.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the vote as “a vital lifeline” for Ukraine, noting that the funding will help maintain essential public services while enhancing the country’s defense capacity.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the swift approval, emphasizing the EU’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine. “Ukraine's courage is unshakable. And so is Europe's resolve to stand by its side. Today and tomorrow! Because a strong Ukraine makes all of Europe safer,” she wrote on the social media platform X.
The funding will be delivered to Ukraine through two primary channels. €30 billion ($35.8 billion) will provide macroeconomic support, either via macro-financial assistance or through the Ukraine Facility, the EU’s dedicated instrument for stable and predictable financial aid.
The remaining €60 billion ($71.5 billion) will strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and support the procurement of military equipment, ensuring timely access to defense products from both Ukrainian and EU defense manufacturers.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the vote as “a vital lifeline” for Ukraine, noting that the funding will help maintain essential public services while enhancing the country’s defense capacity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment