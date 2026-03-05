403
China Sets Modest Economic Growth Target as NPC Convenes
(MENAFN) China has set its economic growth target for 2026 at between 4.5% and 5%, slightly below the roughly 5% growth recorded last year, as the country’s national legislature opened its annual meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
According to a government work report presented during the session, Beijing outlined several key economic objectives for the year. These include keeping the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 5.5%, creating more than 12 million new jobs in cities and maintaining consumer price index growth at roughly 2%.
Reports indicate that China’s economy has maintained GDP growth of about 5% annually over the past three years.
During the session, lawmakers also introduced China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which is among several major items being discussed during the gathering.
The meeting of the National People’s Congress was officially opened by Zhao Leji, the country’s top legislator and chairman of the body. More than 2,800 deputies from across the country are attending the session.
Senior leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, are also participating in the proceedings.
The opening of the legislature’s meeting came a day after the annual session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee began in the capital.
These two large political gatherings, held every year since 1978, are collectively referred to internationally as the “Two Sessions,” or Lianghui in China.
Reports indicate that the legislative meeting will address at least seven key agenda items, including the government work report presented by Premier Li as well as the 15th Five-Year Plan, which lays out China’s development priorities for the period from 2026 to 2030.
In his remarks to lawmakers, Li said the world’s second-largest economy achieved 5% growth last year despite "emerging complex and volatile situations."
He also acknowledged the economic effects of increased US tariffs but stated that China "effectively cushioned downward economic pressure and ensured the fulfillment of major objectives for the year."
