Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Help Stabilize Situation In Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this on Telegram following a meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

"The Iranian regime, which is striving to survive at any cost, poses clear threats to all states in the region and to global stability. No country close to Iran can feel secure," Zelensky said.

He added that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has practically stopped, meanwhile the Iranian regime has shown no genuine intent for honest diplomacy or fundamental change.

"Ukraine is consulting with partners in Europe and the United States, as well as with countries neighboring Iran. Yesterday, I spoke with the leaders of the UAE and Qatar. Today, I held discussions with the leaders of Jordan and Bahrain," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss challenges arising from Iran war

He explained that all these countries face serious challenges and are turning to Ukraine for assistance in protecting civilians from Iranian attack drones – the same type that have targeted Ukrainian cities and infrastructure during the war.

"In just a few days, Iran has launched over 800 missiles of various types and more than 1,400 attack drones. It is Iranian drones and missiles that pose the main threat to free navigation, destabilizing global prices for oil, petroleum products, and gas," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine can contribute to protecting lives and stabilizing the situation. He instructed the foreign and defense ministers, intelligence agencies and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to present options for supporting the relevant countries without weakening Ukraine's own defense.

"Our military possesses the necessary capabilities. Ukrainian experts will operate on-site, and teams are already coordinating these efforts. And we are ready to help protect lives, defend civilians, and support real efforts to stabilize the situation and, in particular, restore safe navigation in the region," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of coordination with the European Union, European states and the Group of Seven to eliminate the terrorist capabilities of the Iranian regime and protect global stability.

"We will continue to coordinate with our partners," Zelensky said.

Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram