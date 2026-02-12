403
Trump, Netanyahu Hold Talks at White House
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened behind closed doors at the White House on Wednesday for critical discussions expected to address ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations and stalled progress on Gaza's ceasefire agreement, according to local media reports.
Video footage from CNN captured Netanyahu's motorcade entering through the South Lawn entrance.
Prior to the Oval Office talks, the Israeli leader participated in a controversial ceremony with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, enrolling in the "Board of Peace" initiative—a move sparking debate within Israel's parliament, media confirmed.
Netanyahu's office released a statement on X confirming: "Prior to his meeting with President Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed up, in the presence of Secretary of State Rubio, as a member of the Board of Peace,"
In a Tuesday interview, Trump signaled Tehran's eagerness to negotiate, stating Iran "wants to make a deal very badly," before issuing a stark ultimatum: "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time."
Sources indicate Netanyahu aims to shape the direction of upcoming U.S.-Iran discussions following Friday's indirect diplomatic engagement in Oman between Washington and Tehran.
Speaking to journalists before departing for the U.S. capital, Netanyahu outlined his mission: "I will present to the president our concept regarding the principles of the negotiations (on Iran) -- the essential principles that are important not only to Israel but to anyone who wants peace and security in the Middle East."
Gaza featured among "a series of topics" on the agenda, media reported. Netanyahu intends to inform Trump that the second phase of the Gaza peace framework "is not moving" due to unresolved disagreements over disarmament protocols, governance structures, and security measures.
This marks the seventh face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump assumed office in January last year.
