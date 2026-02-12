403
Thailand School Shooting Kills Principle
(MENAFN) A deadly assault at a Songkhla province educational facility in southern Thailand has claimed the life of a school principal, with authorities confirming the fatality Thursday following Wednesday's attack.
Royal Thai police announced via social media Thursday that the violence resulted in one administrator's death and left two students wounded in the rampage.
Law enforcement has apprehended a 17-year-old local male as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators revealed the teenager executed the attack using a rifle he had stolen from police sources.
Initial reports from the Songkhla provincial public relations office described how the armed assailant breached the Hat Yai District campus, discharging his weapon before seizing educators and pupils as hostages.
