Sing Me Happy Birthday Launches Free Birthday Slideshow Maker With Music From UK Artists

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Jools Scott, Director of Sing Me Happy Birthday, announces the launch of a free birthday slideshow maker featuring personalized songs recorded by 16 professional UK musicians."Sing Me Happy Birthday has launched a free birthday slideshow maker that combines personal photos with happy birthday songs with names in the lyrics. Songs are performed by 16 professional musicians across six genres. No credit card or video editing skills required. Videos are optimized for Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp and ready in under five minutes. Available at HappyBirthdaySlideshow and SingMeHappyBirthday.

LONDON - Feb 11, 2026 - Sing Me Happy Birthday ( ) today launched a free birthday slideshow maker that pairs users' photos with birthday songs recorded by professional musicians from across the UK music industry. The songs feature the recipient's name sung directly in the lyrics, performed by artists spanning jazz, country, gospel, hip hop, punk, and blues.

For anyone wanting to create a birthday slideshow with song, this tool delivers in minutes – no video editing skills required. The platform's happy birthday songs with names have been available for five years, amassing over 5 million plays on streaming platforms and featuring in more than 50,000 TikTok videos created by fans. The slideshow maker now gives users an easy way to combine these recordings with their own photos.

What is a birthday slideshow?

A birthday slideshow combines photos of the birthday person with music and text to create a shareable video. The Sing Me Happy Birthday platform takes this further by including a happy birthday song that sings the recipient's actual name – recorded by professional artists, not generated by software.

How do you make a birthday slideshow?

The free birthday slideshow maker walks users through four steps:

Upload four to seven photos of the birthday personChoose from six musical genres (Pop, Outlaw Country, Gospel, Hip Hop, Punk, Jive Blues)Add a personal message and choose a themeDownload the finished video

The entire process takes under five minutes, producing a video optimized for Instagram Stories, TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Who performs the birthday songs?

The platform features recordings from 16 musicians, each a specialist in their genre. The artists recorded over 900 names in authentic musical styles, capturing performances that reflect decades of professional experience.

“After performing 'Happy Birthday' thousands of times in piano bars and tea rooms, I saw firsthand how much joy a personal rendition brings,” said Jools Scott, Director of Sing Me Happy Birthday.“So I brought together 16 world-class musicians – each a master of their genre – to record these songs properly. Because birthdays deserve more than generic greetings. They deserve music that moves people.”

What birthday slideshow templates are available?

Users can select a birthday slideshow template that matches their chosen birthday song genre, or browse a collection of custom theme templates for a different look. All templates are designed for vertical video formats popular on social platforms.

Is the birthday slideshow maker free?

Yes. The free birthday slideshow maker requires no credit card – users simply log in with an email address so the finished video can be delivered. Anyone searching for birthday slideshow ideas or slideshow ideas for birthday celebrations can create and download videos at no cost.

Availability:

The birthday slideshow maker is also available at its dedicated site:

About Sing Me Happy Birthday

Sing Me Happy Birthday creates personalized birthday experiences featuring music recorded by professional artists from the UK music industry. The platform's library includes over 900 names recorded across sixteen genres by 16 musicians. Products include birthday slideshows – also available at HappyBirthdaySlideshow – singing selfie videos, and face-swap birthday cards. With over 5 million plays worldwide, the company has helped transform birthday greetings into memorable musical moments.

For more information, visit