Owaisi Slams US Trade Deal On Russian Oil, Questions India's Self-Respect

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the US trade deal, terming it an disrespect to India's sovereignty. Owaisi was reacting to US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports if the country directly or indirectly purchases Russian oil. Expressing his discontent with the government's silence on the issue, the AIMIM leader also asked why India was lowering itself before the US, questioning the country's self-respect.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, "Coming to the US trade deal, Trump signed an executive order - if we directly or indirectly purchase Russian oil, they will impose 25% tariff. Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' who will sit there and dictate to us? Did the nation attain freedom for this? We will purchase oil from whoever we want. Who are you to tell us? It is unfortunate that the Govt is silent. Why are we lowering ourselves before this 'gori chamdi wala'? Where is our self-respect?"

Concerns over EU Treaty and De-industrialisation

Owaisi also raised concerns over India's trade agreements with the European Union, warning that the country's industry is at risk of de-industrialisation. He said, "With the European Union treaty, our PLI [Production Linked Incentive] will be completely impacted because you have lowered the tariffs. You lowered the tariffs on medical devices; you lowered the tariffs on sophisticated machinery. US industrial goods will come in; there is a danger of de-industrialisation in this country. Are we signing a Free Trade Agreement or a forced purchase order?"

Owaisi further warned about the impact on the textile sector, stating, "The US has told Bangladesh to buy cotton from them at zero tariff. Sir, what will happen to the powerlooms of Bhiwandi, Malegaon, and Banaras? We supply 70 per cent of raw cotton to Bangladesh."

White House Claims India Agreed to Halt Russian Oil Purchases

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that India has committed to ending its purchases of Russian oil and will instead source crude oil from the United States, potentially from Venezuela under the newly announced trade agreement between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Leavitt stated that following direct talks between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, New Delhi agreed not only to halt purchases of Russian oil but also to increase imports of American energy. She added that India may also consider buying oil from Venezuela, a move she said would benefit the American economy. "As you all saw yesterday, the President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly; they share a very good relationship. India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil but also buying oil from the United States, and perhaps also from Venezuela, which we know will now have a direct benefit on the United States and the American people," Leavitt said. (ANI)

