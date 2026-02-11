MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lodestar Metals Closes First Tranche of $1,030,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC Pink: SVTNF) (" Lodestar " or the " Company "), a junior exploration company focused on unlocking world class gold potential in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") by issuing 5,150,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000.

Each Unit under the Offering consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. Under the first tranche, the Company paid finders $13,050 and issued a total of 65,250 finder share purchase warrants. Each finder share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling activities on the Gold Run Property as well as working capital purposes.

The Company expects to close the final tranche shortly. The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

