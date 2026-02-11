Inflect Launches Digital Infrastructure Marketplace And Advisory Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



Inflect launches a digital infrastructure marketplace and advisory platform that helps enterprises compare global providers, access AI-ready infrastructure, and procure datacenter, cloud, and network services with zero-cost expert guidance.

Inflect, a digital infrastructure marketplace and advisory firm, has launched a comprehensive platform designed to simplify how enterprises source, compare, and procure critical IT infrastructure services worldwide. Positioned as the“Expedia or Amazon of digital infrastructure,” Inflect connects buyers with top global providers across datacenter, cloud, and network services while offering expert advisory support at no cost.

As digital transformation accelerates and AI workloads drive unprecedented infrastructure demand, enterprises face increasing complexity when selecting the right providers. Inflect addresses this challenge by centralizing the discovery, comparison, and procurement of digital infrastructure services, enabling IT leaders, CTOs, procurement teams, and enterprises to make faster, more informed decisions.

Through its marketplace, Inflect provides access to a wide range of infrastructure solutions, including datacenter colocation, bare metal servers, GPU cloud, virtual private servers, cloud connectivity, dedicated internet access, and advanced network connectivity services. Buyers can compare pricing, availability, and technical specifications from leading providers across global markets, streamlining a process that traditionally requires extensive vendor outreach and negotiation.

Beyond the marketplace, Inflect differentiates itself with zero-cost expert advisory services, helping organizations identify the right infrastructure solutions based on performance requirements, budget constraints, and long-term growth plans. This advisory approach ensures buyers are not simply selecting the lowest-cost option, but the most strategic and scalable solution for their needs.

One of Inflect's standout innovations is RouteFinder, its patented network connectivity discovery tool. RouteFinder enables users to quickly identify and compare dedicated internet access, business internet, wavelength services, Ethernet private lines, and dark fiber options for datacenters, offices, and commercial buildings. The tool also helps organizations determine the most efficient routes to major cloud platforms such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Oracle, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Cloudflare, and Akamai. RouteFinder provides actionable insights, including pricing benchmarks, installation timelines, latency metrics, and optimal provider routes.

Inflect has also introduced Winston, its AI-powered digital infrastructure agent. Trained on more than two decades of industry expertise and extensive service-provider datasets, Winston acts as a virtual infrastructure consultant that provides quotes and proposals in real time. The AI agent assists users by answering technical questions, recommending suitable infrastructure configurations, identifying potential risks, and helping buyers navigate complex procurement decisions with confidence.

As demand grows for AI-ready infrastructure, hyperscale capacity, and Neocloud GPU as a service, Inflect's platform enables enterprises to adapt quickly without vendor lock-in or unnecessary cost. By combining marketplace transparency, expert advisory, advanced network intelligence, and AI-driven assistance, Inflect helps organizations future-proof their digital infrastructure strategies.

“We think that businesses should be able to easily find and buy the digital infrastructure they need - for every use case and location in the world so they can focus on building the next great app, servicing their customers, or empowering their employees.” Mike Nguyen, CEO & Founder of Inflect, says,“Our goal is to remove friction from digital infrastructure procurement. Enterprises should be able to compare providers, understand trade-offs, and secure the right infrastructure without guesswork or lengthy procurement cycles. Inflect brings clarity, efficiency, and expert insight into a space that has traditionally been opaque. Inflect is looking for global service provider partners and businesses looking for help.”

About Inflect

Inflect is a digital infrastructure marketplace and advisory firm that connects buyers and sellers of datacenter, cloud, and network infrastructure services. Through its marketplace, expert advisory, RouteFinder connectivity tool, and Winston AI agent, Inflect helps enterprises procure AI-ready infrastructure with speed, transparency, and confidence.

With its headquarters in San Francisco, Inflect serves organizations globally, supporting enterprises across industries including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial services, SaaS, and data-driven businesses.