Supplier Feedback Mapped To Leading Responsible Purchasing Frameworks

MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG and OAKLAND, Calif., February 11, 2026 /3BL/ -Cascale Better Buying has released Mapping Cascale Better Buying Responsible Purchasing Practices Survey Questions to the CFRPP and PP-DD Frameworks analyzing how its Responsible Purchasing Practices surveys align with two widely used industry due diligence frameworks: the Common Framework for Responsible Purchasing Practices (CFRPP) and the Purchasing Practices Human Rights Due Diligence (PP-DD) Framework.

The analysis maps supplier feedback captured through Better Buying tools against each framework's requirements to better understand where responsible purchasing and human rights due diligence expectations are already reflected, where additional coverage can be achieved through existing services, and where targeted refinements could further strengthen alignment. The report also identifies areas that fall outside Better Buying's core focus or practices that suppliers cannot reasonably observe.

“Our goal was to bring greater clarity to how supplier-reported data can support responsible purchasing and human rights due diligence efforts,” said Katie Hess, head of product at Cascale Better Buying.“This mapping shows that supplier feedback already provides meaningful insight into many core practices, and it highlights practical ways companies can strengthen alignment without adding unnecessary complexity.”

Mapping to the CFRPP

The CFRPP was developed in 2022 by a working group of multi-stakeholder initiatives as a shared reference point for companies and supporting organizations to understand and improve responsible purchasing practices in supply chains. Better Buying Institute, whose assets were acquired by Cascale in 2025, was consulted during the development process and contributed input as part of the broader stakeholder consultation and benchmarking process.

Mapping the Cascale Better Buying survey questions to the CFRPP revealed:



Existing Cascale Better Buying survey questions cover 60 percent of CFRPP practices.

By subscribing to Cascale Better Buying services, companies can address an additional 21 percent of CFRPP requirements.

Targeted additions or revisions to survey questions will extend coverage by a further nine percent. The remaining 10 percent of CFRPP practices fall outside Better Buying's focus or are beyond what suppliers can directly observe or assess.

Mapping to the PP-DD Framework

The PP-DD Framework was developed by the Responsible Purchasing Practices Working Group, a coalition of multi-stakeholder organizations working to advance responsible purchasing and human rights due diligence in global supply chains. The PP-DD Framework defines the core actions companies should be accountable for when aligning purchasing practices with human rights due diligence expectations.

Mapping the Cascale Better Buying survey questions to the PP-DD Framework revealed:



Existing Cascale Better Buying survey questions cover 47 percent of the PP-DD Framework requirements.

An additional 22 percent of PP-DD requirements can be addressed through current Cascale Better Buying services.

Modest updates to survey content will extend coverage by a further 11 percent. Twenty percent of PP-DD practices fall outside the scope of Better Buying's tools or are not reasonably knowable by suppliers.

Summary

Together, the findings demonstrate how supplier voice data can support responsible purchasing practices and human rights due diligence when used alongside established frameworks. The report reinforces Cascale Better Buying's role in helping companies understand where they are today and where practical improvements can be made to support decent work through more responsible purchasing.

