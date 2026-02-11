403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Notice Regarding The Intention Of The Shareholder Of VIK To Transfer All Shares To UAB ILTE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' hereby announces that, pursuant to the Minister of Finance's Order No. 1K-43 of 2026-02-10 'Regarding preparations to invest the shares of UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas into the authorized capital of UAB ILTE,' the Ministry of Finance intends to transfer the shares of UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' to UAB ILTE. The State of Lithuania shall maintain indirect control of UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' through the parent company UAB ILTE.
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail : ...
Contact person:Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail : ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment