Le Trio Joubran to Perform Ramadan Tour in Türkiye
(MENAFN) The Palestinian musical group Le Trio Joubran, formed by three siblings, is set to connect with listeners in Adana, Gaziantep, Ankara and Konya throughout Ramadan, the ensemble revealed on Wednesday.
In a written announcement, the trio explained that Le Trio Joubran, known for fusing the classic tones of the oud with modern arrangements, will appear in four different cities as part of its tour in Türkiye.
Representing the rich musical legacy of Palestinian heritage on global platforms, the group delves into subjects such as pain, resistance and hope during its live shows.
Within the scope of its Türkiye tour, organized during the sacred ambiance of Eid al-Fitr, Le Trio Joubran is scheduled to go on stage at 9.30 pm local time in each of the four locations.
The musicians will perform on March 8 at the Cukurova University Congress Center in Adana, on March 9 at the Sahinbey Congress and Culture Center in Gaziantep, on March 10 at the CSO Ada Ankara Ziraat Bankasi Main Hall in Ankara, and on March 11 at the Selcuklu Congress Center Anadolu Stage in Konya.
Through the universal expression of instrumental melodies, Le Trio Joubran seeks to provide concertgoers with an experience that is both deeply moving and artistically enriching.
