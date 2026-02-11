Glacier Fresh Launches Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser For Instant, Filtered Hydration At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Coolon water dispenser delivers chilled, great-tasting water on demand -- without plumbing or complex setup

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a home water filtration brand focused on accessible hydration solutions, today announced the launch of Coolon, a countertop cold water dispenser designed to provide instant, filtered drinking water without the need for plumbing or professional installation.

Created for modern households seeking a simpler and more accessible way to enjoy clean, great-tasting cold water, Coolon reflects Glacier Fresh's continued commitment to improving everyday hydration through thoughtful design and advanced filtration technology.

As consumers increasingly prioritize health, convenience, and sustainability in their daily routines, Glacier Fresh positions Coolon as a practical solution that fits seamlessly into contemporary lifestyles-whether in kitchens, home offices, apartments, or shared living spaces.

Consumer awareness around drinking water quality has grown steadily in recent years, alongside a broader shift toward healthier and more sustainable daily habits. At the same time, many households are rethinking how water fits into their home routines, particularly as remote and hybrid work patterns continue to shape everyday life.

However, access to filtered and chilled water at home is often limited by practical constraints. Traditional systems may require permanent installation, dedicated space, or professional setup-barriers that can be especially challenging for renters and households with smaller kitchens.

It is within this context that Glacier Fresh introduces Coolon. Designed as a countertop solution, Coolon offers households a way to access cold, filtered water instantly-without the barriers often associated with traditional water systems. The product launch underscores Glacier Fresh's response to real-world consumer needs, focusing on convenience without compromising water quality.

Coolon debuts as a no-installation solution for instant cold, filtered water

The launch of Coolon countertop water dispenser

By adding a countertop cold water dispenser to its portfolio, Glacier Fresh strengthens its ability to serve consumers at different stages of their hydration journey. Whether through refrigerator filters, pitchers, undersink ro systems or now countertop dispensers, the brand's ecosystem is designed to offer flexibility and choice.

This approach reflects Glacier Fresh's long-term vision: making clean, great-tasting water more accessible to households, regardless of space, budget, or installation constraints.

What Glacier Fresh is saying

“With the launch of Coolon water dispenser, we focused on removing everyday barriers that often make drinking better water more complicated than it needs to be,” said Allen, the product manager at Glacier Fresh.“Coolon reflects our belief that clean, cold water should be easy to access and adaptable to how people actually live today.”

The company notes that Coolon cold water dispenser aligns with its broader goal of developing hydration solutions that are practical, approachable, and designed for real-world use.

Availability

The Glacier Fresh Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser is available now through the Glacier Fresh official website. Additional product information can be found at:

