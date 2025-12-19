Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Steel Invites Industry For Consultation On SIMS, SARAL SIMS, & QCO Exemptions

2025-12-19 02:12:50
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN) The Ministry of Steel will organise an Open House on December 26, 2025, to address issues related to steel imports, including matters concerning the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), SARAL SIMS, and Quality Control Order (QCO) exemptions. The Open House will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi.

Participants are required to provide details such as the name of the company or association, the nature of the issue (SIMS, SARAL SIMS, or QCO exemption), the participant's name and designation, relevant application references, type of industry and product, a brief description of the issue (up to 50 words), and contact information.

The Ministry clarified that only one representative per organisation will be permitted and that third-party representation will not be allowed.

Walk-in participation will not be permitted due to logistical constraints, and advance confirmation is mandatory to ensure orderly participation.

Companies and industry associations seeking to participate must request a confirmed time slot by email

(KNN Bureau)

