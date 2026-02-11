403
European Countries Denounces Israel’s Moves to Expand West Bank Control
(MENAFN) Several European countries have strongly criticized Israel’s recent actions that increase its control over the occupied West Bank.
The European Union, along with France, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Belgium, voiced opposition to the Israeli security cabinet’s Sunday approval of measures designed to change the legal and administrative framework in the territory, reinforcing Israeli authority.
Reports indicate that the decisions include repealing a law that prohibited the sale of West Bank land to private Israeli individuals, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring responsibility for building permits in a settlement cluster near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.
“The European Union condemns recent decisions by Israel's security cabinet to expand Israeli control in the West Bank. This move is another step in the wrong direction while the whole international community is making an effort to implement phase two of the comprehensive plan for Gaza,” spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during a European Commission press briefing.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the measures “contravene Israel's obligations under international law and represent a further obstacle on the path to a two-state solution.”
The UK emphasized that “any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately,” according to a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry similarly said that Israel’s actions disrupt the status quo in the West Bank and threaten the territorial and political unity of a future Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, urging Tel Aviv to adhere to its international obligations.
