403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nearly 300 Russian Shadow Fleet Vessels Cross Danish Waters in 2025
(MENAFN) Nearly 300 tankers suspected of hauling sanctioned Russian oil navigated through Danish territorial waters in 2025, marking a significant escalation in Moscow's efforts to circumvent European Union energy embargoes, authorities disclosed Wednesday.
Official statistics from the Danish Maritime Authority, reported by a public broadcaster, documented 292 transits by ships allegedly operating within Russia's so-called shadow fleet—a clandestine armada designed to evade Western sanctions on petroleum exports.
These vessels, frequently registered under "flags of convenience" in third countries and concealed behind complex ownership networks, journey from the eastern Baltic Sea past Bornholm Island before passing through Danish straits. While authorities primarily suspect the cargo consists of embargoed Russian crude, officials have flagged potential concerns regarding additional sensitive materials aboard these ships.
In an unprecedented move, Danish officials systematically tracked, inspected, and catalogued EU-sanctioned vessels throughout the entire year. Intelligence gathered is relayed to the Foreign Ministry and transmitted to EU headquarters, where officials determine sanctions list additions.
Denmark's Foreign Ministry told the broadcaster in a written statement that anti-shadow fleet measures are producing tangible outcomes. During Denmark's recent EU presidency tenure, 250 vessels were added to the sanctions registry, elevating the total to 599 designated ships.
"Denmark has taken the lead in combating the shadow fleet and has brought together a group of countries to coordinate further international initiatives," the ministry said, noting restrictions have rendered operations "more difficult and expensive" for the illicit flotilla.
Official statistics from the Danish Maritime Authority, reported by a public broadcaster, documented 292 transits by ships allegedly operating within Russia's so-called shadow fleet—a clandestine armada designed to evade Western sanctions on petroleum exports.
These vessels, frequently registered under "flags of convenience" in third countries and concealed behind complex ownership networks, journey from the eastern Baltic Sea past Bornholm Island before passing through Danish straits. While authorities primarily suspect the cargo consists of embargoed Russian crude, officials have flagged potential concerns regarding additional sensitive materials aboard these ships.
In an unprecedented move, Danish officials systematically tracked, inspected, and catalogued EU-sanctioned vessels throughout the entire year. Intelligence gathered is relayed to the Foreign Ministry and transmitted to EU headquarters, where officials determine sanctions list additions.
Denmark's Foreign Ministry told the broadcaster in a written statement that anti-shadow fleet measures are producing tangible outcomes. During Denmark's recent EU presidency tenure, 250 vessels were added to the sanctions registry, elevating the total to 599 designated ships.
"Denmark has taken the lead in combating the shadow fleet and has brought together a group of countries to coordinate further international initiatives," the ministry said, noting restrictions have rendered operations "more difficult and expensive" for the illicit flotilla.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment