European Commissioner Urges EU to Reduce Reliance on US for Defense
(MENAFN) The European Union needs to develop its own strategic defense tools to reduce reliance on the United States, the EU Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, said Tuesday.
"We now depend on America for strategic enablers, like space intelligence data or air-to-air refueling. We need to be ready to replace American strategic enablers with our own European ones. This should be our strategic priority," Kubilius stated during a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
He emphasized that pursuing European defense independence does not mean acting outside NATO. Strengthening Europe’s capabilities within NATO would enhance the continent’s security while meeting transatlantic obligations. "European responsibility means: making NATO stronger by strengthening our European posture inside NATO. It means taking care of our own defense needs," he said.
Kubilius also called for increased industrial readiness, urging the defense sector to expand production and innovation. "Ramp up defense production. Ramp up with greater urgency.
Ramp up, with greater energy than ever before. Our defense industry must now rise to this historic challenge. And scale up their production lines," he said.
He highlighted EU initiatives supporting this effort, including the Security of Supply Board to monitor supply chains and the €150 billion ($178 billion) Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense loan program to finance national defense investment plans.
Additionally, Kubilius urged the European Parliament to approve a €60 billion ($71 billion) loan to support Ukraine’s defense, noting that procurement would prioritize goods and services from Ukraine, the EU, and its partners before sourcing from global markets.
