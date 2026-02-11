403
Macron Urges US Justice System to Act on Epstein Case
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that the US legal system "must do its job" in addressing the case of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to reporters at a trade fair on Monday, Macron said: "This is a case that primarily concerns the United States of America, and justice there must do its job."
He added that his focus is on the victims and ensuring accountability for those responsible: "The truth must be established and justice must do its job," he stressed.
Recently, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which became law last November. The materials include photos, grand jury transcripts, and investigative records, though many pages are heavily redacted. Survivors and relatives of victims have argued that the release is incomplete and leaves out critical information.
Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking of underage girls.
