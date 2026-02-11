Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centre Expands EV Charging Network Under FAME-II And PM E-DRIVE Schemes

2026-02-11 02:09:03
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 11 (KNN) The government has allocated Rs 912.50 crore under FAME-II scheme and Rs 2,000 crore under PM E-Drive to create public EV charging infrastructure and support electric mobility across the country, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha

The Minister said that setting up of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) has been notified as an unlicensed activity, enabling private entities to establish charging infrastructure.

As per Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a total of 29,151 public EV charging stations have been installed across the country.

Both the FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes have been implemented on a pan-India basis to facilitate the rollout of public charging infrastructure.

Under the FAME-II scheme, of the Rs 912.50 crore allocated for public charging infrastructure, Rs 633.44 crore has been spent.

Ministry of Heavy Industries has issued operational guidelines under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, outlining the framework for deployment of EV charging stations. This includes provisions for participation by eligible public and private entities.

