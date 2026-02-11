MNRE Has No Proposal To Notify Dedicated Green Energy Zones: Minister Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, stated that there is currently no proposal under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to notify dedicated Green Energy Zones for renewable power generation, storage, or green manufacturing.

He said that no in-principle or formal decision has been taken in this regard. Consequently, no specific criteria, district-level assessments, identified states, or fiscal support frameworks have been finalised for such zones.

Ongoing Renewable Energy Initiatives

While no dedicated Green Energy Zones have been notified, the government has launched multiple initiatives to support renewable power generation, storage and clean energy manufacturing.

These include the Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects scheme to provide land and transmission infrastructure, and programmes such as PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy projects.

The MNRE has also declared Renewable Energy Potential Zones with a cumulative capacity of 333.6 GW across five States to facilitate capacity addition.

Push for Domestic Manufacturing and Storage

To strengthen domestic manufacturing, the Government is implementing a Rs 24,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar PV modules. Letters of Award have been issued for 48,337 MW of integrated solar PV manufacturing capacity.

Basic Customs Duty has been imposed on certain imported solar components, while exemptions have been provided for specified inputs for domestic manufacturers.

On energy storage, the minister said the government has notified guidelines for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and issued a national framework to promote storage solutions.

Guidelines have also been released to support pumped storage projects, with a 100 per cent waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for eligible projects commissioned by June 30, 2028.

Two VGF schemes have been approved to support large-scale BESS capacity-Rs 3,760 crore for 13,220 MWh and Rs 5,400 crore for 30 GWh-along with the earmarking of 10 GWh under the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.

(KNN Bureau)