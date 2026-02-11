403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Questions Chances of Long-Term Iran Deal Beyond Nuclear Issues
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed skepticism about the prospects of reaching a durable agreement with Iran, emphasizing that any deal must tackle issues extending well beyond Tehran’s nuclear program.
In an interview, Trump was asked whether a new agreement with Iran “would ever really stick,” and replied: "I don't know. I know one thing, they want to make a deal."
"They wouldn't talk to anybody else, but they're talking to me. But, you know, it's a good question. A lot of people say no, and I would say that I'd rather make a deal. It's got to be a good deal, no nuclear weapons, no missiles, no this, no that, all the different things that you want," he added.
Trump also criticized previous US administrations, saying: "But some people worry that they've been very dishonest with us over the years, right? Very dishonest. Obama, Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible. That Iran nuclear deal was one of the dumbest deals I've ever seen."
Following an initial round of nuclear talks in Oman on Friday, Iran and the United States are preparing for the next stage of negotiations. These discussions come after a nearly eight-month pause prompted by Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent months, driven by a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action from Trump.
In an interview, Trump was asked whether a new agreement with Iran “would ever really stick,” and replied: "I don't know. I know one thing, they want to make a deal."
"They wouldn't talk to anybody else, but they're talking to me. But, you know, it's a good question. A lot of people say no, and I would say that I'd rather make a deal. It's got to be a good deal, no nuclear weapons, no missiles, no this, no that, all the different things that you want," he added.
Trump also criticized previous US administrations, saying: "But some people worry that they've been very dishonest with us over the years, right? Very dishonest. Obama, Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible. That Iran nuclear deal was one of the dumbest deals I've ever seen."
Following an initial round of nuclear talks in Oman on Friday, Iran and the United States are preparing for the next stage of negotiations. These discussions come after a nearly eight-month pause prompted by Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent months, driven by a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action from Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment