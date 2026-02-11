EBRD Reveals Latest Figures Of Its Loan Portfolio In Kazakhstan
The majority of the portfolio - 2.114 billion euros, or 77% - is concentrated in sustainable infrastructure projects. The corporate sector accounts for 411 million euros (15%), while financial institutions represent 212 million euros, or 8% of the total.
The EBRD's current portfolio comprises 125 active operations, with the total value of operating assets in Kazakhstan reaching 1.843 billion euro.
Since its establishment in Kazakhstan in 1992, the Bank has invested a cumulative 10.2 billion euro across 345 projects, underscoring its long-standing commitment to the country's development.
In 2025, the EBRD signed 18 projects in Kazakhstan, with a combined value of $452 million. Of this, more than 48% of the Bank's lending was directed toward sustainable infrastructure, while approximately 27% of annual investments were allocated to the real economy via partner financial institutions.
These funds were channeled to regional banks and non-bank financial institutions, aimed at extending credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a particular focus on businesses led by women and youth. Additionally, investments supported initiatives dedicated to enhancing climate resilience and improving resource efficiency.
