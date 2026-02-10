Cabstone Web Excellence Award For Outstanding Website Design In Home Renovation

MENAFN - GetNews) North Boston's trusted home improvement contractor is recognized internationally for website excellence in the Home Renovation category

Middleton, Massachusetts - Marking a proud milestone for a company built on craftsmanship and trust, CabStone Cabinetry, Flooring & Outdoor Living has been named a winner of the Web Excellence Award in the Home Renovation category for Season 17. The internationally recognized award program honors outstanding achievement in web design, and CabStone's website was selected for its clean design, intuitive navigation, professional project photography, and commitment to helping homeowners make informed decisions about their renovation projects.

The Web Excellence Awards recognize the best in web design, development, and digital creativity worldwide. CabStone 's website stood out for its straightforward layouts, authentic client testimonials from both homeowners and builders, and educational content that answers common questions about custom cabinetry, flooring installation, outdoor living design, and material selection.

The award-winning site at features detailed service pages for kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor spaces, each highlighting materials, installation processes, and design possibilities. Visitors can explore custom cabinetry, hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring, premium countertops, and outdoor living solutions, including automated pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and custom pool houses.

CabStone's core philosophy-"Build it like it's going in our own home"-is reflected throughout the site's straightforward messaging, with transparent pricing commitments, timeline reliability, and quality craftsmanship emphasized on every page. The website was designed and developed by Authority Solutions, a Houston-based digital marketing agency.

"Winning the Web Excellence Award is a great honor and a reflection of what we stand for as a company. We wanted a website that shows homeowners exactly who we are-honest, reliable, and dedicated to quality work. Every project we take on, whether it's new kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, or a full outdoor living space, gets the same level of care and attention. This recognition tells us we're doing things right, both in the homes we work on and in how we present ourselves online," said Joe Fodera, President of CabStone.

Homeowners and builders in Middleton, North Andover, Reading, Andover, and surrounding North Boston communities can explore CabStone's award-winning website and schedule a free consultation at or by calling 617-404-2660.

About CabStone Cabinetry, Flooring & Outdoor Living

Based in Middleton, Massachusetts, CabStone is a trusted expert in custom cabinetry, high-performance flooring, premium countertops, and outdoor living design. Serving homeowners and builders across the North Shore and Greater Boston, CabStone delivers tailored solutions with practical, timeline-conscious execution and long-lasting craftsmanship. Every project is guided by the company's founding promise: "Build it like it's going in our own home."