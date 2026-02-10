Michel Piette Releases Complementary Ebook To Help Solopreneurs Close The Execution Gap And Improve Follow-Through
Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Business strategist and serial entrepreneur Michel Piette today announced the release of a complementary ebook, The 1-Hour Breakthrough, designed to help solopreneurs improve execution, reduce overwhelm, and make consistent progress without increasing workload or risk of burnout.
The ebook addresses a common challenge facing solo business owners: difficulty translating ideas, strategies, and learning into sustained execution. While access to information has never been greater, many solopreneurs struggle to apply what they know in a focused and repeatable way.
Piette refers to this disconnect as the Execution Gap-the gap between knowing what to do and consistently doing it.
"Most solopreneurs don't have an idea problem," Piette said. "They have an execution problem. The 1-Hour Breakthrough was created to give them a simple structure for focusing on the right work and following through consistently."
The 1-Hour Breakthrough ebook introduces readers to Piette's execution framework, including the 5 Big Ds, which define what to focus on in a business, and the 8 X-Factors, which address the behavioral habits that support consistent execution. The guide is designed to be practical and actionable, offering solopreneurs a clear starting point for improving follow-through without adding complexity.
About Michel Piette
Michel Piette is a serial entrepreneur who has built seven multi-million-dollar businesses over the past 30 years. He is the creator of the 5 Big Ds, the 8 X-Factors, and the 1-Hour Breakthrough framework. His work focuses on helping solopreneurs simplify execution, cut through overwhelm, and build businesses that scale-without burnout or guesswork.
