Technology Revealed: How ZHOBAI Hand-Cranked Hospital Beds Redefine Medical Furniture Through Materials, Craftsmanship, And Space Efficiency

Technology Revealed: Material Selection and Technological Innovation of zhobai Hand-Cranked Hospital Beds

In the process of hospital construction, as core medical furnitur, hospital beds directly affect diagnosis and treatment efficiency, patient experience and budget control with their material adaptability, reasonable dimensions and process stability. Having been deeply engaged in medical space solutions for years, zhobai has launched hand-cranked hospital beds targeting market pain points. Through scientific material collocation, exquisite process treatment and flexible space-adaptive design, these beds have become the first choice of numerous hospitals. This article will deeply analyze the technical highlights of this product in material selection, core processes and space optimization.

Material Selection: Balancing Safety, Durability and Cost

zhobai always adheres to the principle of "scenario adaptation + performance priority + budget control" in material selection, refusing to blindly use high-end materials and precisely matching materials according to the usage needs of different hospital areas. The core material collocation of this hand-cranked hospital bed is highly representative:



Bed Frame and Head/Foot Boards: 3.0mm thick cold-rolled steel pipe is adopted as the main load-bearing structure. Compared with ordinary carbon steel, cold-rolled steel has 40% higher strength, can easily bear 250kg weight and is not easy to deform after long-term use. The head and foot boards are formed by one-time stamping of 2.0mm thick 304 stainless steel plate, featuring strong corrosion resistance, withstanding high-frequency daily disinfection and wiping, and effectively reducing nosocomial infection risks. Compared with all-stainless steel bed frames, this "cold-rolled steel + stainless steel" combination not only ensures structural strength and hygiene standards, but also cuts material costs by 30%, better meeting hospitals' budget control needs.

Bed Surface and Guardrails: The bed surface is welded with φ19mm SUS304 stainless steel pipes, with 12 groups of ventilation slots reserved on the surface, solving the problems of poor ventilation and easy bacterial growth of traditional bed surfaces. The guardrails are made of 25×1.8mm SUS304 stainless steel pipes, processed by bending and fine polishing without sharp burrs, ensuring patient safety.

Casters and Transmission Components: The casters are made of high-strength polyurethane, with anti-static and anti-hair winding functions, generating noise below 35 decibels when moving, suitable for quiet diagnosis and treatment environments. The hand-cranked transmission system adopts 45# carbon steel lead screw with spiral protection device. Compared with ordinary lead screws, it has 50% higher wear resistance and the hand-cranked torque is less than 15N, enabling medical staff to adjust the bed angle easily. Core Processes: Comprehensive Innovation from Welding to Spraying

Processes are the core guarantee of product quality. This hand-cranked hospital bed of zhobai integrates a number of industry-leading processes in production:



Welding Process: Robot automatic cluster welding technology is adopted. Compared with traditional manual spot welding, the welding precision error is controlled within ±0.1mm, the weld seams are smooth and uniform without missing welding or cold cracking. The tensile strength of weld seams reaches over 500MPa through tensile testing, ensuring the stability of the bed frame structure.

Surface Treatment: Double-layer coating internal and external anti-rust process is adopted. First, phosphating treatment is carried out to form a bottom layer protection, then environmental-friendly powder coating is covered by electrostatic spraying process, with the coating thickness reaching 80μm. No rust occurs after 72-hour salt spray testing, suitable for long-term use in humid and frequent disinfection environments.

Forming Process: Both bed panels and head/foot boards adopt one-time stamping forming technology, avoiding gaps and strength hidden dangers caused by splicing, with smooth and flat surfaces and rounded corners. It not only improves product appearance but also reduces collision risks. Space Adaptation: The Golden Logic of 22201010520mm Dimensions

The dimension design of this bed fully considers the space utilization rate of hospital wards: the 2220mm length can meet the lying needs of patients of different body types; the 1010mm width not only ensures patient activity space but also realizes "two beds side by side" layout in standard wards. Compared with ordinary 2030mm-long beds, under the premise of not affecting use experience, each ward can accommodate one more bed, increasing space utilization rate by 20%. The 520mm bed surface height adapts to the average height of medical staff, allowing diagnosis and treatment without bending down. Meanwhile, the bed bottom height from the ground reaches 450mm, facilitating the entry and exit of cleaning robots and improving ward cleaning efficiency.

In addition, zhobai's one-stop service advantage is fully reflected in space adaptation: aiming at ward layouts of different hospitals, bed dimensions can be flexibly adjusted (length range 2000-2300mm, width range 900-1100mm), and 3D renderings are provided to simulate the matching of supporting products such as nurse carts and medical trolleys, ensuring coordinated dimensions and reasonable moving lines between beds and surrounding furniture. For example, in geriatric ward, the bed width can be adjusted to 1100mm, matched with widened nurse carts to facilitate medical staff to take care of immobile patients; in intensive care unit, the bed length can be shortened to 2000mm to reserve more space for medical equipment placement.

As a one-stop solution provider for hospital construction, zhobai always takes "material adaptation, exquisite craftsmanship, space optimization and budget control" as the core, meeting hospital construction needs in the whole chain from product design to production and delivery. The technological innovation of this hand-cranked hospital bed not only shows zhobai's professional R&D strength, but also interprets its brand philosophy of "making hospital construction more worry-free and efficient". In the future, zhobai will continue to deepen material and process innovation, providing more competitive medical furniture solutions for hospitals worldwide.