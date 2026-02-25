Attack On Veena George: Minister Slams 'Uncivilised' Congress Protest

Minister Condemns 'Uncivilised' Attack

Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani has condemned attack on state Health Minister Veena George accusing the Congress and its youth organisations of creating provocations within the state. She further called the approach by the Congress youth organisations "aggressive" and "uncivilised", while hailing the works done by Veena George within the health sector in Kerala. "The attack on Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists is something that should never happen in a state like Kerala. It is the first time such an incident has occurred in Kerala's history. The Congress and its youth organisations are going after ministers and deliberately creating provocations. Kerala is moving forward as a model for the entire country in the health sector. Yet, it is the Minister of that very department who is facing such injustice. The approach of the Congress youth organisations is uncivilised and aggressive. The people of Kerala will respond against it," Chinchu Rain told reporters.

Health Minister Attacked at Railway Station

This comes after Kerala Minister Veena George sustained injuries during a staged protest by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the ticket counter when the minister arrived to board the Vande Bharat Express. Amid the protest and ensuing commotion, the health minister reportedly suffered injuries to her neck and hand. She was immediately taken to the Kannur District Hospital, from where she was shifted to Kannur Medical College. Following the incident, her scheduled travel was cancelled.

Police Action and Ambiguous Medical Report

Protests against the health minister have intensified across Kannur in recent days. Kannur Town Police have booked five leaders of the Congress's Kerala Students' Union (KSU) on charges of attempt to murder in connection with the alleged assault on Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George.

However, the medical report released by Kannur District Hospital at 8 pm, after nearly four hours of treatment and observation, is ambiguous about the nature of the injury she sustained and does not specify how the alleged neck injury occurred. (ANI)

