How India's Relaxed Gold Customs Rules Are Changing UAE Shoppers' Buying Habits

Earlier this month, the Indian government updated baggage rules for travelers, increasing the limits on gold jewellery that they can bring without paying customs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.