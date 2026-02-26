Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
How India's Relaxed Gold Customs Rules Are Changing UAE Shoppers' Buying Habits

How India's Relaxed Gold Customs Rules Are Changing UAE Shoppers' Buying Habits


2026-02-26 11:20:18
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Earlier this month, the Indian government updated baggage rules for travelers, increasing the limits on gold jewellery that they can bring without paying customs


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search