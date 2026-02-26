403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
How India's Relaxed Gold Customs Rules Are Changing UAE Shoppers' Buying Habits
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Earlier this month, the Indian government updated baggage rules for travelers, increasing the limits on gold jewellery that they can bring without paying customs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment