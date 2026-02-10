Malignant Pleural Effusion Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 8+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Malignant Pleural Effusion across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Malignant Pleural Effusion domain.

Key Takeaways from the Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Report



In January 2026, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd announced Phase III Clinical Study of Combined Cisplatin Versus Placebo Combined With Intracavitary Cisplatin Injection in the Treatment of Malignant Pleural Effusions

DelveInsight's Malignant Pleural Effusions Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 8+ pipeline idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs.

The leading Malignant Pleural Effusions Companies such as LIPAC Oncology, RS Oncology, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Gongwin Biopharm Holdings, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and others. Promising Malignant Pleural Effusions Therapies such as GL-ONC1-003, RSO-021, CAN-2409, Abnoba Viscum F 20mg, Endostar, zoledronic acid, and others.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Overview

Malignant pleural effusion is a serious clinical condition characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the pleural space due to the presence of cancer. It commonly occurs in advanced stages of malignancies and is associated with significant morbidity and poor prognosis. MPE most frequently arises from lung cancer, breast cancer, mesothelioma, lymphoma, and ovarian cancer. Cancer cells either directly invade the pleura or disrupt normal lymphatic drainage, leading to excessive fluid buildup. This fluid is typically exudative and often contains malignant cells, which helps confirm the diagnosis.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Emerging Drugs

LEITP-1009: LIPAC Oncology

LIPAC is developing a new Liposomal Enhanced IntraThoracic Paclitaxel (LEITP) for the treatment of MPM utilizing the LiPax technology. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Pre-Clinical stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Malignant Pleural Effusion.

RSO-021: RS Oncology

RSO-021 is a novel irreversible inhibitor of a key mitochondrial enzyme PRX3 (upregulated in cancer cells) regulating oxidative stress pathways. Treatment with RSO-021 will be administered weekly via an intrapleural catheter after routine pleural effusion drainage. RSO-021 therapy has proven to significantly reduce pre-clinically tumor burden in malignant mesothelioma and other cancer types by inhibiting three key enzymes in the antioxidant signaling network within the mitochondria. Covalent adduction of the active site of a key mitochondrial enzyme by RSO-021 inactivates the peroxidase activity of the enzymes leading to accumulation of hydrogen peroxide to levels incompatible with tumor cell survival, while preserving healthy normal cells. RSO-021 is being developed for the treatment of malignant pleural effusion (MPE) via intrapleural (IP) installation in patients suffering from mesothelioma, breast cancer and other indications causing MPE.

SCB-313: Clover Biopharmaceuticals

SCB-313, has been designed and developed utilizing the Trimer-Tag technology platform. SCB-313 is a covalently-linked, native-like trimeric fusion protein which is structurally and functionally differentiated from the dimeric antibody-based structures and other native ligand-based candidates targeting this pathway. SCB-313 has the potential to address the unmet global need for the treatment of intracavitary malignancies, including Malignant Ascites (MA), Malignant Pleural effusions (MPE), and Peritoneal carcinomatosis (PC), as well as additional cancer indications.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies

LIPAC Oncology, RS Oncology, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Gongwin Biopharm Holdings, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and others.

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal Molecule Type

Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Coverage- Global

Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies- LIPAC Oncology, RS Oncology, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Gongwin Biopharm Holdings, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and others.

Malignant Pleural Effusions Therapies- GL-ONC1-003, RSO-021, CAN-2409, Abnoba Viscum F 20mg, Endostar, zoledronic acid, and others.

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMalignant Pleural Effusion: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMalignant Pleural Effusion – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase I/ II)RSO-021: RS OncologyEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsLEITP-1009: LIPAC OncologyInactive ProductsMalignant Pleural Effusion Key CompaniesMalignant Pleural Effusion Key ProductsMalignant Pleural Effusion - Unmet NeedsMalignant Pleural Effusion - Market Drivers and BarriersMalignant Pleural Effusion - Future Perspectives and ConclusionMalignant Pleural Effusion Analyst ViewsMalignant Pleural Effusion Key CompaniesAppendix

