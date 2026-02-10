LIV Golf's Flagship Event In Australia Promises Thrilling Homecoming

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) LIV Golf travels this week to Australia for what is arguably its flagship event of the season at Adelaide, where a passionate home crowd is expected to welcome the players in style.

Last week in Riyadh, new sensation Elvis Smylie claimed the individual title at just 23 years of age. Adding to the Australian celebrations, Ripper GC secured the team victory under the captaincy of Cam Smith, ensuring a warm homecoming for the all-Australian lineup.

The DP World Tour takes a two-week break before resuming its International Swing in Kenya on February 19 at the historic Karen Golf Club.

The Korn Ferry Tour is also on pause. Khaleej Times spoke to Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas, who missed the cut last week and is using the break to recharge ahead of the tour's return in Argentina and Chile. Thomas currently sits 88th on the season-long Korn Ferry Points List.

On the PGA Tour, attention turns to the first Signature Event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, featuring a $20 million purse.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy leads a strong field that includes a powerful European contingent: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren, Marco Penge and Justin Rose.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will also be one to watch. After opening with a disappointing two-over-par 73 at the WM Phoenix Open, he rebounded superbly with rounds of 65, 67 and 64 to finish tied third on 15 under, a reminder of his resilience and mental strength even when his game is not fully dialled in.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) returns to the region with the 72-hole PIF Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club, which hosted last week's LIV Golf event. The field features the best of the LET alongside several strong LPGA invitees, all competing for a $5 million purse.



LIV Golf | LIV Golf Adelaide

Thu 12 – Sun 15 Feb, 2026 · The Grange Golf Club, Australia · Purse: $30m

PGA Tour | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thu 12 – Sun 15 Feb, 2026 · Pebble Beach Golf Links, USA · Purse: $20m

HotelPlanner Tour | NTT DATA Pro-Am

Thu 12 – Sun 15 Feb, 2026 · Fancourt Golf Estate, South Africa · Purse: ZAR 7m Ladies European Tour | PIF Ladies International

Wed 11 – Sat 14 Feb, 2026 · Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia · Purse: $5m