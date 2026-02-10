Up To Dh3,000 Fee: Sharjah Issues Permits For Food Preparation, Display In Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 2:54 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Those eligible must apply for the Commercial Establishment Permit Services through the Sharjah Municipality website

Sharjah has started issuing food permits for the holy month of Ramadan to shops across the emirate.

The permits include preparing and processing meals during daytime along with displaying food in front of shops before iftar throughout the month.

The permit for food preparation and sales outlets also includes display within shopping malls. This comes for Dh3,000.

The following rules apply to this permit:



Receiving customers inside the restaurant hall is not permitted. Food preparation and cooking are allowed in kitchens only.

On the other hand, the permit for displaying food in front of shops before iftar applies to restaurants, cafeterias, sweet shops, and ruqaq bakeries. This costs Dh500.

The following rules must be followed by those applying for this permit:



Food must be displayed on the front pavement (non-sandy).

Non-rusting metal containers must be used.

Food must be displayed in a sealed glass display case with a minimum height of 100cm, equipped with a sliding or hinged door.

Food must be covered and packaged using food-grade materials (aluminium foil or transparent plastic).

Food must be kept at an appropriate temperature (not refrigerated or frozen). Food must be prepared within the licensed establishment.

Those eligible must apply for the Commercial Establishment Permit Services through the Sharjah Municipality website.



