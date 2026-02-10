Carson Kressley Named ALG Vacations' Travel Advisor Champion For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emmy-winning TV personality shares why using a travel advisor is the smartest way to plan your next getaway

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy Award–winning television personality, style authority, and world traveler Carson Kressley has been named Travel Advisor Champion for 2026 by ALG Vacations® continuing his mission to help travelers plan smarter, travel better, and stress less.

With a busy schedule and a love of travel, Kressley believes the smartest trips start with expert guidance. He's a longtime advocate for working with travel advisors: professionals who help transform vacation ideas into seamless, personalized experiences.

“Travel is one of the things I prioritize most, but I don't want planning it to feel like a full-time job,” said Kressley.“Using a travel advisor means you have someone who knows the best times to go, the places worth splurging on, and the hidden gems you might never find on your own.”

With more travelers eager to make the most of their time away, Kressley is encouraging vacationers to think differently about how they plan getaways, while focusing on value, flexibility, and expert guidance. Travel advisors can help travelers navigate everything from all-inclusive resorts and international travel to off-season deals and destination inspiration tailored to their personal travel style.

“Carson connects with people because he's authentic and relatable,” said Jacki Marks, Global Head of Trade Sales & Engagement at ALG Vacations.“He understands that today's travelers want confidence, value, and experiences that feel personal - and that's exactly what travel advisors deliver.”

Throughout 2026, Kressley will share travel inspiration and real-world tips through his popular Instagram content series, including “Carson Curates” and “Carson Checks In.” From emerging destinations to all-inclusive escapes, he'll highlight how working with a travel advisor can unlock trips that feel thoughtfully planned and truly memorable.

From award-winning television to best-selling books, Kressley has built a career around helping people make confident choices. Now, he's bringing that mindset to travel and encouraging consumers to plan their next getaway with the help of a trusted expert.

ALG Vacations®, part of Hyatt ( ), is an award-winning tour operator celebrated for delivering unforgettable leisure travel experiences worldwide. Serving 2.6 million passengers annually, ALG Vacations encompasses a portfolio of trusted and growing brands, including Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, Travel Impressions®, Blue Sky Tours®, and United Vacations®. In addition to offering comprehensive vacation packages with scheduled flights on leading air carriers like United Airlines® and American Airlines®, ALG Vacations also offers thousands of Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights on major carriers to Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. Beyond crafting unforgettable getaways, ALG Vacations is committed to empowering travel advisors through comprehensive certification, education, and career development programs, lucrative commissions and rewards, and innovative sales and marketing resources, supporting over 100,000 travel professionals each year. For more information, visit or follow ALG Vacations on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Keighty Noreen

...

Julia Gilbert

...

Media assets: Linked HERE

As part of the partnership, Kressley is spotlighting