Middle East Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: Market To Expand By 8.4 Billion To Reach $18.5 Billion By 2029 - Language, Culture, And Localisation Are Becoming Strategic Differentiators

The digital ad spend market in Middle East is expected to grow by 14.3% annually, reaching US$11.6 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$10.1 billion to approximately US$18.5 billion.



The Middle East digital advertising landscape is characterised by the dominance of global platforms, the rapid formalisation of regulatory expectations, and the rise of retail media, regional video ecosystems, and creator-centric commerce. GCC markets retain the highest concentration of spend but are also the most competitive due to platform diversification, compliance-led shifts, and retailer expansion into ad monetisation.

The market is moving toward a more structured and commerce-integrated environment, driven by high mobile usage, strong e-commerce adoption, and formalised regulatory oversight. GCC markets particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia are setting the pace through advanced platform infrastructure, accelerated influencer commerce, and the early build-out of retail media networks. As advertisers recalibrate toward platform diversification and compliance-focused execution, competitive edge will increasingly depend on cultural localisation, ecosystem partnerships, and calibrated use of video, creator, and retail-led formats.

Social Platforms Are Becoming Commerce Gateways



Social platforms are central to advertising strategies across GCC economies, where Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta's tools anchor performance and branding budgets. Brands increasingly rely on influencer partnerships for product discovery, especially across fashion, beauty, and quick-commerce categories.

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, creators are deeply embedded into campaigns featuring live shopping pilots, short-form videos, and in-app checkout flows. Seasonal retail moments such as Ramadan, National Day, and White Friday drive major spikes in social-led activation. As platforms expand in-app commerce capabilities, social-to-sale pathways will formalise further. However, regulatory disclosure rules for influencers and cross-border content controls will influence how brands structure creator-led executions.

Retail and E-commerce Platforms Are Monetising First-Party Data



Retail media is gaining momentum as major marketplaces such as Amazon Middle East and Noon enhance sponsored listings, display formats, and merchant-facing analytics. These ecosystems increasingly serve as high-intent alternatives to social and search channels.

Growth reflects both rising advertiser demand for measurable, first-party-led environments and retailer efforts to diversify revenue streams. Improvements in digital payments, logistics, and customer identity mapping across GCC markets strengthen this shift. Retail media is expected to become a mainstream planning pillar for electronics, FMCG, beauty, and lifestyle categories, supported by more sophisticated measurement and attribution within retailer-owned environments.

Digital Video Is Replacing Linear TV in Urban and Youth Markets



As mobile broadband penetration increases, digital video consumption on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and regional OTT services (e.g., Shahid, StarzPlay) has become central to youth-focused brand communication.

Broadcasters are rebalancing their models by expanding AVOD inventory and offering integrated digital placements around premium content, especially entertainment, drama series, and major sporting events. The shift from linear TV to digital video will continue, supported by high smartphone usage and preference for short-form formats. Advertisers, however, will need to navigate fragmented measurement, with platform-specific metrics complicating cross-screen planning.

GCC Markets Are Formalising Regulatory Structures



Governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are strengthening frameworks for influencer marketing, digital ad disclosures, and data governance. Updated guidelines require clearer labelling of paid content, stricter oversight of targeted advertising, and compliance mechanisms for agencies and creators.

Regulatory bodies are increasingly active in enforcing licensing expectations and transparency in ad placements particularly in campaigns aimed at youth, financial services, or public-sector communications. These changes will elevate compliance as a strategic consideration for advertisers operating across the region. Platforms with stronger governance structures and brand-safety protocols may gain competitive advantage.

Language, Culture, and Localisation Are Becoming Strategic Differentiators



Arabic dialect diversity and cultural nuances across GCC and Levant markets are reshaping campaign development. Advertisers increasingly produce hyper-local content aligned to linguistic preferences in Saudi Arabia, UAE expatriate segments, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

Multilingual formats are common across video and social channels, with agencies deploying dialect-specific creative for Saudi regions, bilingual Arabic-English assets for the UAE, and culturally contextualised formats for Ramadan and local festivals. Localisation will deepen as platforms expand dynamic creative optimisation and language-specific tools. This will become essential for brands seeking engagement across heterogeneous audiences.

Platform Concentration Remains High but Is Rebalancing



Google and Meta continue to anchor performance budgets across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, remaining the default entry point for SMEs and mid-market advertisers.

TikTok maintains strong momentum, supported by the expansion of regional offices and deeper activation across fashion, beauty, food services, and entertainment.

Snapchat retains an especially strong youth foothold in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reinforced by regionally customised AR tools. YouTube and Shahid dominate premium video environments, with broadcasters increasingly integrating digital-first inventory bundles around major cultural and sporting events.

Retail Media, Broadcasters, and Marketplaces Are Scaling Ad Businesses



Amazon Ads is steadily expanding its footprint in the GCC, offering video, display, and sponsored placements anchored in high-intent e-commerce activity.

Noon is enhancing its advertising stack and analytics to support merchant self-serve campaigns across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Regional broadcasters, particularly MBC through Shahid, are strengthening digital commercial models by expanding ad-supported tiers and collaborating with agencies for tentpole content monetisation. Local publishers are upgrading programmatic tools and alliances, providing brand-safe Arabic content as an alternative to walled-garden platforms.

Partnerships and Strategic Investments Are Accelerating Market Maturity



TikTok continues to deepen partnerships with agencies to strengthen measurement support and creator marketplace enablement.

Broadcasters collaborate with global video platforms and regional agencies around peak content seasons such as Ramadan.

Retailers such as Noon explore integrations with major brand groups to unify commerce and media execution, particularly in the beauty and luxury categories. Marketplaces and tech platforms are investing in local talent and in-region product customisation.

Regulatory Enforcement Is Reshaping Practices



Updated rules in Saudi Arabia and the UAE require influencer licensing, clear labelling of paid content, and stricter compliance for targeted advertising. These frameworks are driving platforms and agencies to invest in consent management, brand-safety controls, and transparent reporting structures.

Forecast: Competitive Advantage Will Shift Toward Context, Compliance, and Localisation



Retail media will expand rapidly, pulling budgets from traditional performance channels.

OTT and CTV inventory will grow, increasing competition within video-led strategies.

Platforms demonstrating compliance readiness and cultural relevance will gain share, particularly in regulated sectors. Local agencies and martech providers will scale offerings in audience analytics, consent management, and creative automation.

