Emirates Islamic Extends AED 200 Million Shariah-Compliant Working Capital Facility To Easylease

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Shariah-compliant working capital facility reinforces Emirates Islamic's position as a trusted banking partner committed to the growth of SMEs

. Partnership contributes to the UAE's strategic objectives for economic diversification

Dubai, UAE,February 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the extension of an AED 200 million Shariah-compliant working capital facility to EasyLease, the UAE's leading provider of integrated mobility solutions. The transaction, made through the bank's Business Banking division, underscores Emirates Islamic's commitment to supporting SME growth through innovative and tailored Shariah-compliant financing.

This facility will enable EasyLease to capitalise on future growth opportunities and enhance its ability to meet increasing demand across its diversified portfolio, which includes leasing, logistics support and mobility solutions. It will also support the continued investment in technology to maximise efficiencies across the business.

The partnership aligns with the UAE's broader economic diversification agenda by enabling businesses operating in high-growth sectors to scale sustainability while maintaining strong liquidity and operational resilience.

To mark the agreement, a signing ceremony was held recently, attended by senior representatives from both organisations.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said:“At Emirates Islamic, we are proud to support Easy Lease's continued growth and expansion. The facility provided reflects our strong confidence in the company's business model, visionary leadership, and its strategic role in the UAE's rapidly evolving mobility and logistics sectors. As a leading Islamic financial institution, we remain committed to being a trusted long term partner, delivering innovative, Shariah compliant solutions that enable businesses to grow sustainably and contribute to the nation's economic progress.”

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic added:“This transaction exhibits the strength of our Business Banking proposition, which is designed to support SMEs with scalable, Shariah-compliant financing solutions. We provide businesses with innovative banking tools and empower them to achieve their growth objectives while maintaining strong financial discipline”.

Ahmad Al-Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, added:“We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Islamic. The extension of this facility directly supports EasyLease's growth ambitions as we continue expanding our mobility solutions portfolio. The additional capital will enable us to enhance our fleet, strengthen our presence across key segments, drive technological implementation and accelerate the development of new opportunities in line with market demand. We appreciate the continued support that empowers us to advance our strategic expansion with confidence.”

Established in 2013 centered on bike leasing, Easy Lease has since expanded its business portfolio to encompass 16 companies offering leasing and mobility services including vehicle rental, delivery services, motorboat leasing, vehicle recovery, and limousine services. The group's flagship entity, Easy Lease Motorcycle Rental PSC, currently manages a substantial fleet of over 35,000 bikes, deployed with major food and delivery companies such as Noon, Talabat, and Americana.

Emirates Islamic continues to reinforce its position as a leading provider of innovative Islamic financial structures, leading the market with Shariah-compliant product innovation.

About EasyLease:

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker“EasyLease” and operates as a capital subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 47,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.