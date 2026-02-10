Ultra PRO Entertainment To Launch Two Electronic Disney Games At New York Toy Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Disney Guess and Disney Trivia Electronic Games will be on display at New York Toy Fair Booth #2105

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra PRO® Entertainment (“Ultra PRO”), a leader in tabletop game design and manufacturing, today announced a new collaboration with Disney and Paris-based Zanzoon to introduce two new electronic games for Disney and Pixar fans. Disney Guess and Disney Trivia Electronic Game bring the magic of Disney storytelling through interactive tabletop play. Both titles will be showcased as part of Ultra PRO's expanding game lineup at the New York Toy Fair 2026, ahead of their retail launches later this year.

“Disney fandom spans generations, and that's something we continue to prioritize at Ultra PRO as we grow our games portfolio,” said Susan Lindsey, Senior Vice President of Ultra PRO Entertainment.“From parents and grandparents who carry a lifelong connection to these stories to young fans discovering the magic for the first time, our goal is to offer interactive games that feel welcoming to everyone. This partnership allows us to celebrate that shared sense of nostalgia and discovery while delivering experiences that families can enjoy in different ways, whether playing on their own or together.”

These launches reflect Ultra PRO Entertainment's continued evolution beyond traditional tabletop offerings, with a growing focus on interactive games designed to appeal to the full spectrum of today's Disney fans. By spotlighting iconic Disney and Pixar characters, stories, and trivia, these games deliver experiences that reward curiosity, spark discovery, and encourage repeat play. Paired with intuitive electronic design, these titles offer fans new ways to test their Disney knowledge, explore familiar worlds, and enjoy the magic through accessible, modern play formats.

Disney Guess invites players ages 5 and up to think of a Disney or Pixar character while the game works to guess who it is through a series of simple Yes, No, or I Don't Know prompts. Designed for solo play, the game responds with lights, sound effects, and spoken fun facts once the character is correctly identified. It also includes a Disney character book featuring the names and images of all 200 included characters. Each session lasts approximately 15 minutes, making it ideal for quick, repeatable play.

Disney Trivia Electronic Game challenges one to five players ages 5 and up to put their Disney and Pixar knowledge to the test through fast-paced gameplay designed for approximately 15-minute sessions. Featuring 1,000 true-or-false trivia questions across five themed categories – Royals, Animals & Creatures, Heroes & Villains, Locations & Lands, and Friends & Family – players race to be the first to answer correctly and score points. The player who earns the highest score at the end of the game claims bragging rights as the ultimate Disney trivia champion.

Both Disney Guess and Disney Trivia Electronic Game will be available later this fall for a suggested retail price of $29.99. Toy Fair attendees can get a first look at these new titles and other upcoming Ultra PRO games at Booth #2105 in the Javits Center from February 14-17, 2026.

For more information about Ultra PRO Entertainment and where to buy its collection of easy-to-learn casual games, visit .

About Ultra PRO Entertainment :

Ultra PRO Entertainment is the tabletop games division of Ultra PRO International specializing in easy-to-learn casual games that bring joy and foster community through friendly competition. Ultra PRO games combine familiar gameplay with unique twists that can be completed in 30 minutes or less, offering endless opportunities for casual competitors to create lasting memories with friends and family. The dynamic team behind Ultra PRO Entertainment combine their own personal gaming enthusiasm and vast industry experience to drive innovation in excellence in every game produced.

Ultra PRO International has been designing and manufacturing top-quality products since 1952, ranging from memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories to photo and scrapbooking albums. Ultra PRO also owns TableTopics, a broad line of conversation starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings, as well as SP Images trading card distribution. To learn more, visit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Scuderi

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



