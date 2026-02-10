Online Vet Consultation Grows With Pet Owners' Changing Needs, USD 6.46B By 2034
Key Takeaways
- Online vet consultation industry poised to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2024. Forecasted to grow to USD 6.46 billion by 2034. Expected to maintain a CAGR of 18.34% in 2025. North America was dominant in the online vet consultation market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. By service type, the chat/messaging segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. By service type, the video calls segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. By animal type, the companion animals segment led the market in 2024. By animal type, the livestock segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years. By platform type, the mobile-based platforms segment held a major share of the market in 2024. By platform type, the web-based segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years. By payment mode type, the pay-per-consultation segment was dominant in the online vet consultation market in 2024. By payment mode type, the subscription segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034. By end user, the pet owners segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.
What is Online Vet Consultation?
Primarily, the online vet consultation market encompasses remote, digital appointments, which enable veterinarians to assess, advise on, and sometimes treat pet health concerns via video, chat, or voice, rising access for non-emergency, behavioral, & follow-up care. In this era, several veterinary clinics are shifting towards rigorous cloud-based systems for better access to records, which ensures easier virtual follow-ups & prescription management.
What are the Key Drivers in the Online Vet Consultation Market?
A significant driver is the expansion of pet humanization, and raised spending on preventive care, diagnostics, and specialty services. Alongside, pet owners are increasingly looking for versatile, remote, and on-demand veterinary care, especially for triaging concerns, which eliminates in-person clinic visits.
What are the Substantial Trends in the Online Vet Consultation Market?
- In December 2025, Supertails strengthened its veterinary network with over 100 veterinarians as a part of its ecosystem across online consultations, at-home visits, and Supertails+ Clinics. In December 2025, Dial A Vet joined with Pawssum Mobile Vets to roll out the country's first fully integrated online-to-in-home veterinary care pathway.
What is the Major Limitation in the Online Vet Consultation Market?Numerous authorities need an in-person Veterinarian-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR) before virtual care can be facilitated, which restricts diagnosis or prescribing medications remotely. Certain practices and pet owners are facing challenges in higher spending for maintenance, or the assessment of telehealth technology
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?
North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024, due to the surging AI integration, regulatory advances, which enable remote prescriptions, & a crucial shift toward 24/7 on-demand care. Recently, Florida cleared the Providing Equity in Telehealth Services (PETS) Act to enable veterinarians to diagnose, treat, & prescribe medication via telemedicine without an in-person visit.
For instance,
- In September 2025, the University of Edinburgh's Royal School of Veterinary Studies explored a video consultation service to support referral vets in treating gastroenterology cases.
In the U.S. online vet consultation market, rapid adoption of digital veterinary platforms is driven by high pet ownership, busy lifestyles, and strong telehealth infrastructure. Virtual consultations and AI diagnostics are becoming standard, supported by favorable regulations and integration with pet insurance and e-prescription services. This trend enhances access and convenience, creating future opportunities in preventive care and specialist teleconsulting services.
How did the Asia Pacific Expanded Notably in the Market in 2024?
Asia Pacific is estimated to witness rapid expansion in the online vet consultation market, as the region is prioritizing digital, on-demand consultation alternatives for non-emergency concerns, behavioral issues, & follow-up care. In the recent era, the Department of Animal Husbandry (DAHD) allied with UNDP to execute AI-powered systems for monitoring, vaccines, & disease control. Recently, JD Pet Hospital implemented "whole-lifecycle" management, which links online consultations directly with home delivery of medicines & offline referrals to their robust clinic networks.
In China's online vet consultation market, growth is fueled by booming pet ownership, widespread smartphone use, and strong digital ecosystem integration. Platforms embedded in apps like WeChat enable easy access to remote consultations and health tracking. Government support for digital health initiatives and rising disposable income further expand the market, with future opportunities in rural access, AI tools, and telemonitoring for chronic conditions.
Segmental Insights
By service type analysis
Which Service Type Led the Online Vet Consultation Market in 2024?
The chat/messaging segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. This is mainly driven by its ability to allow pet owners to share photos & videos of symptoms instantly, assisting in excellent remote diagnosis. This service is time-saving and eliminates the travelling. Also, it facilitates extensive access to nutritional advice, weight management tips, & routine care recommendations.
Moreover, the video calls segment is predicted to expand rapidly. The utilization of Scribenote and HappyDoc is widely leveraging AI to transcribe video consultations in real-time, automatically generating SOAP notes, i.e., Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan. Alongside, smart collars, like PetPace 2.0, offer real-time, continuous critical sign monitoring, such as heart rate, respiration, and temperature, that directly caters for video consultations.
By animal type analysis
Which Animal Type Dominated the Online Vet Consultation Market in 2024?
In 2024, the companion animals segment was dominant in the market. Emerging online vet consultation solutions are providing immediate, 24/7 access to licensed veterinarians for video or chat consultations, & addresses non-emergency conditions, including skin problems, nutrition, and behaviour from home. An immersive platform like is significantly exploring 24/7 instant consultations for various pets in multiple languages. Laso, Vetic, and Chewy Connect with a Vet are offering on-demand video calls and live chats with veterinary technicians, respectively.
Whereas the livestock segment is predicted to register rapid growth. There are various services for this animal type, such as consultation for sudden issues, infections, or injuries. Alongside, these online platforms provide specialized guidance on breeding, pregnancy monitoring, heat detection, & calving/lambing assistance. Moreover, they explore advice on lowering mastitis, boosting milk yield, nutritional management, & deworming schedules.
By platform type analysis
Why did the Mobile-Based Platforms Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
The mobile-based platforms segment dominated with a dominant share of the market in 2024. These platforms are offering united AI-enabled diagnostic tools, like FirstVet's integration of AI to enhance remote health assessment accuracy & PetPace's smart collars for the analysis of biometric data for early pain detection. Whereas, novel "super apps" are syncing with smart collars and GPS trackers to facilitate vets with real-time vitals, such as heart rate and activity levels, during virtual visits.
Moreover, the web-based segment will expand fastest. These platforms are established from simple video-chat apps into comprehensive digital ecosystems, with a substantial effort into AI-assisted diagnostics & 24/7 on-demand access. Recently developed ezyVet revealed "AI-Assisted Notes," which employs generative AI to draft clinical SOAP notes from consultation transcriptions. Alongside, SignalPET unveiled "SignalSTAT," which combines AI with human oversight to offer radiographic interpretations within 45 minutes.
By payment mode type analysis
How did the Pay-Per-Consultation Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the pay-per-consultation segment captured a major share of the online vet consultation market. Many clinics are highly providing "pay-per-ping" or flat-fee digital consults, i.e often $50–$80, that can be secured toward an in-person visit if a physical exam is needed. The widespread adoption of AI-powered platforms simplifies appointment booking and lowers administrative overhead for pay-per-visit clinics.
However, the subscription segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion. Firms are extensively shifting towards proactive, digital-first management. Leaders, including Airvet, are facilitating subscription tiers, such as plans with unlimited 24/7 access to licensed veterinarians. Additionally, Fuzzy Pet Health & FirstVet unveiled AI tools to support screening symptoms & foster remote health assessments.
By end-user analysis
Which End User Led the Online Vet Consultation Market in 2024?
The pet owners segment was dominant in the market in 2024. Advanced solutions are exploring benefits to pet owners, such as pet owners convenient, 24/7 access to professional veterinary advice from home, also lowering travel stress for anxious pets & saving time. Pet owners are leveraging PetCube, which unites interactive hardware, like cameras and treat dispensers, with a veterinarian chat feature for real-time monitoring & consultation.
What are the Recent Developments in the Online Vet Consultation Market?
- In July 2025, TelaVets launched its novel online veterinary platform, which offers cost-effective, convenient, and expert care for pets. In May 2025, TelmyVet & PetPace joined to unveil an innovative Quality-of-Life Consultation, a virtual care service to assist pets and their families during the most vulnerable stage of life.
Key Players List
- VetNOW Vetster Petriage TeleVet Vetsource Pawp VetClinic Pets Best WhiskerDocs Animalia Petco BabelBark Fuzzy Chewy Vets on Call
Segments Covered in the Report
- By Service Type
- Video Calls Voice Call Chat/Messaging Email/Pre-Recorded Messages Follow-Up Consultations
- Companion animals
- Cats Dogs Others
- Cattle Poultry Others
- Birds Reptiles Others
- Horse Others
- Fish Amphibians Others
- Web-Based Platforms Mobile-Based Platforms
- Subscription-Based Services Pay Per Consultation Services Package/Bundle Services Insurance-Based Payment Models Free Consultations
- Pet Owners Veterinary Clinics Animal Shelter Animal Breeders Others
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
