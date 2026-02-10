MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stakeholder Announces New QP Geologist for Ballarat, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Adam Fage MSc, P.Geo will be working with Stakeholder in the capacity of Qualified Person Geologist. Mr. Fage will lead the Company's upcoming exploration initiatives, planned to begin early Spring 2026, on the 100% owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project which is located in the geographical heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Adam Fage MSc, P.Geo has several years of geological and exploration experience specific to the White Gold District. This experience includes five years working on exploration of the Coffee Gold Project for Kaminak Gold Corporation prior to that company's successful sale to Goldcorp in 2016, as well as subsequent time spent working on the regional initiatives of GroundTruth Exploration Ltd. the leading exploration company in the District founded by successful prospector and entrepreneur Shawn Ryan.

"We are delighted to have Adam lead the exploration team at Ballarat starting early this Spring 2026," said Chris Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"Adam has been integrally involved with the small teams that worked with great success on the most important new discoveries in the White Gold District. Their work contributed directly to the rapid growth and success of the companies that are now developing the exciting new source deposit discoveries of the gold and copper deposits which spurred the great Klondike Gold Rush."

"Mr. Fage's experience with the geology and deposits of the area will be invaluable as we seek to advance on two new discovery prospects which are situated on Stakeholder's Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the geographical center of the District."

Adam Fage commented, "I am looking forward to guiding exploration across the geochemical targets already defined at Ballarat using the same data-driven approach that has provided success elsewhere across the White Gold District."

Mr. Fage is a licensed Professional Geoscientist in Ontario.

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project is located in the heart of the White Gold District and benefits from excellent infrastructure access, including proximity to the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road. Stakeholder continues to engage with regulatory authorities and local First Nations while conducting exploration in accordance with all applicable environmental, wildlife, and land-use requirements.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 930 contiguous mineral claims covering 18,520 hectares and spanning 20 km of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project (" Ballarat ").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which are separated by some 8 km, and which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road, in the heart of the White Gold District.



Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. (" VMC "). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.



Christopher J. Berlet A.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

