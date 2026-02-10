403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Says No Set Dates Yet for Upcoming Ukraine Discussions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no specific dates have been set for a new round of expert-level talks on Ukraine, but Moscow expects them to take place in the near future, according to official statements.
“No, there are no specific dates yet. But we still expect it to happen soon,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing in Moscow.
Peskov confirmed that Russia has maintained recent contacts with France and said that high-level discussions could be arranged if there is mutual interest. “Indeed, contacts have taken place, we can confirm this, which, if desired and necessary, will help us quickly establish dialogue at the highest level. So far, we have not received any indication of this desire,” he added.
On Feb. 3, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that technical communication channels between Paris and Moscow had been re-established. Peskov described Macron’s remarks on restoring dialogue as positive, stating: “We have noted Mr. Macron's statements on the need to restore relations with Russia. We are impressed by such statements. We have long said that reducing our relations to a zero state is illogical, counterproductive, and harmful to all parties.”
He stressed that Russia has consistently supported maintaining dialogue, arguing that it is crucial for addressing complex challenges. “In our opinion, it can contribute to the resolution of the most pressing, most complex problems. They will not resolve themselves. And confrontation will not help resolve them,” Peskov said.
He also noted that other European countries currently in confrontation with Russia have yet to follow France’s lead in restoring communication channels with Moscow.
“No, there are no specific dates yet. But we still expect it to happen soon,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing in Moscow.
Peskov confirmed that Russia has maintained recent contacts with France and said that high-level discussions could be arranged if there is mutual interest. “Indeed, contacts have taken place, we can confirm this, which, if desired and necessary, will help us quickly establish dialogue at the highest level. So far, we have not received any indication of this desire,” he added.
On Feb. 3, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that technical communication channels between Paris and Moscow had been re-established. Peskov described Macron’s remarks on restoring dialogue as positive, stating: “We have noted Mr. Macron's statements on the need to restore relations with Russia. We are impressed by such statements. We have long said that reducing our relations to a zero state is illogical, counterproductive, and harmful to all parties.”
He stressed that Russia has consistently supported maintaining dialogue, arguing that it is crucial for addressing complex challenges. “In our opinion, it can contribute to the resolution of the most pressing, most complex problems. They will not resolve themselves. And confrontation will not help resolve them,” Peskov said.
He also noted that other European countries currently in confrontation with Russia have yet to follow France’s lead in restoring communication channels with Moscow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment