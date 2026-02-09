Uzbekistan, Russia Highlight 11% Increase In Trade Turnover
“We discussed the outcomes of Uzbekistan-Russia ties over the last year and plans for 2026. Underscored positive dynamics in many areas, including trade turnover, which showed an 11% increase last year,” Saidov stated.
He added that the agenda for the coming year remains extensive, with numerous bilateral and multilateral events planned.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the period, Uzbek exports to Russia totaled $4.3 billion, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbekistan's exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment