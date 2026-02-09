Uzbekistan, Russia Highlight 11% Increase In Trade Turnover

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Aleksei Erkhov, Russia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, highlighted an 11% rise in trade turnover in 2025 and outlined cooperation plans for 2026, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the outcomes of Uzbekistan-Russia ties over the last year and plans for 2026. Underscored positive dynamics in many areas, including trade turnover, which showed an 11% increase last year,” Saidov stated.

He added that the agenda for the coming year remains extensive, with numerous bilateral and multilateral events planned.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the period, Uzbek exports to Russia totaled $4.3 billion, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbekistan's exports.