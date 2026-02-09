Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Russia Highlight 11% Increase In Trade Turnover

Uzbekistan, Russia Highlight 11% Increase In Trade Turnover


2026-02-09 05:05:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Aleksei Erkhov, Russia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, highlighted an 11% rise in trade turnover in 2025 and outlined cooperation plans for 2026, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the outcomes of Uzbekistan-Russia ties over the last year and plans for 2026. Underscored positive dynamics in many areas, including trade turnover, which showed an 11% increase last year,” Saidov stated.

He added that the agenda for the coming year remains extensive, with numerous bilateral and multilateral events planned.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the period, Uzbek exports to Russia totaled $4.3 billion, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbekistan's exports.

MENAFN09022026000187011040ID1110714407



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search