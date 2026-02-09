Who Is Nitish Rajput? Eduquity Technologies Sues Youtuber For ₹2.5 Crore Over SSC Exam Concerns

MENAFN - Live Mint) YouTuber Nitish Rajput is in the spotlight again after Eduquity Technologies filed a ₹2.5 crore defamation suit for raising concerns over Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) examination practices, according to Moneycontrol.

Few months ago Nitish Rajput shared a video on his YouTube channel blaming the Noida-based human resource consulting firm for irregularities in obtaining government tender. Scrutinising the SSC's tendering process and the selection of examination vendors, he alleged discrepancy in the company's turnover over the years. He claimed that his allegations are based on Right to Information (RTI) replies and publicly available documents.

In the video, Rajput shared his analysis of vendor selection practices and administrative processes involved in conducting large-scale competitive exams. He drew attention to the significant changes in rules and operational procedures as he addressed concerns over the integrity of SSC examinations.

Nitish Rajput net worth

Nitish Rajput's exact net worth is not known but experts estimate Nitish Rajput's net worth to be between ₹86.79 crore and ₹127.92 crore ($987.5K–$1.46 million). With YouTube being a major component of his income, brand collaborations and sponsorship also significantly contribute to his earnings. Founder of Pinega Infosystem, the 36-year-old influencer boasts nearly 8.13 million followers on YouTube and 3.5 million on Instagram.

He was born in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on 4 October 1989, as per He grew up in Rudrapur until his family moved to Delhi. He secured a BTech degree in Information Technology from Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh. The description to his YouTube profile states,“Nitish Rajput firmly believes that there are adequate tools available online through which people can be brought together, informed, and educated collectively.”

He claims that he uses uncompromised information to“curate a healthy and informative narrative that genuinely benefits people in forming an opinion backed by facts.”

Last year, he revealed that his YouTube channel was blocked in Pakistan in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Sharing a screenshot Rajput wrote on X,“Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan.”