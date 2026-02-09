Ramadan Décor: Transform Your Home With Family Traditions And Heirlooms

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 12:27 PM



By: Sidhi Kapoor



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Interior designers and home décor stylists share the best ways to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in your own home during the holy month

The most meaningful spaces are those where tradition feels alive, not archived. The sacred month of Ramadan is when one can transform personal spaces with a blend of traditional and modern elements. From family heirlooms to intricate lanterns to vibrant textiles, interior designers and home décor stylists share the best ways to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in your own home.

Setting up an Iftar table

Ramadan décor is more than just aesthetics; it reflects the soul's longing for connection with the divine.“A beautiful Iftar table feels generous without needing to be elaborate. Begin with a surface that feels intentional-a handcrafted cloth or runner-and then layer with thoughtfully chosen tableware and serving pieces," Anita Lal, founder of Good Earth, says.

"I think of the table as an extension of hospitality: objects that encourage conversation, ease and the joy of sharing. Keeping pieces that are timeless yet personal allows a table to feel both cohesive and welcoming, without overwhelming the senses."

How to do it



Keep a neutral foundation such as ivory, beige, or soft white

Let food be the focal point

Keep edibles such as dates arranged in handcrafted bowls

Fresh fruit, bread, or small sharing plates can act as beautiful design elements while remaining purposeful. Layering textures through ceramics, glassware, and linens adds quiet richness without visual clutter.

(Shared by Kadambari Uppal, founder of KAD Designs)

Add traditional elements

Ramadan is also a time to bring out timeless pieces that have been passed down through generations.“Successful Ramadan interiors respect tradition while living comfortably in the present. Add familiar elements-a Brass Handi from the kitchen, warm metallics, a brass or copper water jug with fresh flowers layered into a modern setting with clean-lined furniture, neutral palettes, and restrained styling,” says luxury interior designer Amita Trehan.

How to do it

“Try the Jaipur Rose collection by Good Earth, which draws from historic palace architecture and garden motifs, reinterpreted through a gentle palette and refined forms that sit naturally within contemporary interiors. It's this quiet harmony between past and present that allows a home to feel grounded and lived-in,” says Anita Lal.

Create a warm vibe

Lighting plays a very important role during the festival. It creates an atmosphere, a vibe.“Play with lanterns, candleholders, vases and fairy lights to create an atmosphere that feels warm and considered, enhancing both celebration and everyday comfort,” says Sarita Handa, founder of her namesake home decor brand.

How to do it



Arrange candleholders and lanterns to illuminate both the decor and your guests-on a dining table, an entryway console, or shelving.

Layer heights and finishes: mix earthenware pieces with metallics for quiet elegance.

Drape fairy lights in glass vases or along a mantle for a subtle twinkle without overwhelming the space. Take time to polish lanterns and holders; clean glass and metal amplify their glow.

(Shared by Sarita Handa)

Curate peaceful corners

“During Ramadan, I encourage editing the space down to what truly matters. Clear visual clutter, allow negative space to breathe, and anchor the room with one strong element, whether it is a beautifully crafted console, a sculptural object, or a quietly detailed wall surface,” says Kadambari Uppal, founder of KAD Designs

How to do it:



Soft, warm lighting for a gentle glow

Choose natural wood, stone finishes, or brushed metals

Use incense sticks, essential oils, or scented candles with fragrances like oud, rose, or jasmine to evoke a sense of calm and spirituality. Create a cozy reading nook or prayer corner with plush cushions and soft lighting.

It's all in the details

“Personal objects-heirlooms, inherited serveware, collected pieces-lend a home its emotional depth. These objects carry stories and memories, and when placed alongside contemporary handcrafted elements, they create a beautiful dialogue between past and present. During Ramadan, this conversation between objects and memory can make a home feel grounded and heartfelt,” says Anita Lal.

How to do it:



Add traditional patterns, motifs, and colours that reflect cultural heritage

Create a heritage corner: Designate a space with family photos, heirlooms, and mementos

Use heirloom-inspired decor: Add family heirlooms like lanterns or calligraphy

Display personal items like favourite books, prayer mats, or meaningful quotes.

Serve in heirloom trays and vintage crockery

Use inherited Handis and Samavar Framed handwritten duas, old photographs, or textiles add emotional depth

(Shared by interior stylist Amita Trehan)

Handy tips by Sarita Handa



Start with a fresh slate: clear your table and refresh all linens.

Lay down an embroidered runner for textural interest, then artfully arrange platters and candleholders for a sense of occasion.

Mix in artisanal cutlery and objects d'art to spark conversation and offer both utility and beauty.

Keep centrepieces low and uncluttered, ensuring guests have space to connect comfortably.

Wash and iron napkins, fluff seat cushions, and make use of any family heirlooms that tell a story. A minimal editing of accessories-just enough to suggest warmth and welcome-lets each detail shine amid the delicious Iftar spread.



